St. Paul, Central City/Fullerton, York claim wins on Day 1 of B4 Sr. Legion Tournament

An investigation is underway after a boater was found dead in Branched Oak Lake Sunday evening. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says, “Two men located a boat floating and drifting across the lake Saturday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The two men were able to capture the boat, towed it to the marina, tied it up there and let them know there was an unattended vessel in the water. On Sunday, the two men were checking on whether the owner of the boat had been located. The marina said they hadn’t heard from anybody regarding the boat so we were contacted at that time. We searched the boat and determined it belonged to Kurt Roe, 60 years of age from Ransom, Kansas.”

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO