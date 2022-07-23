ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

St. Paul, Central City/Fullerton, York claim wins on Day 1 of B4 Sr. Legion Tournament

By Nicole Weaving
foxnebraska.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Neb. — While Class A prepares to start their State Tournaments on Saturday, Classes B & C took the diamond on Friday to kick off Area competition. York is...

foxnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Hastings Five Points Bank shut out in loss to Millard West

LINCOLN, Neb. — Hastings Five Points Bank was held scoreless for the third time this season in a 6-0 loss to Millard West on Sunday in the Class A National Division State Tournament. Wolfe Electric got hot in the 4th inning, scoring four runs in a row to start...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

TMCO wins Cornhusker State Games Basketball Championship in thriller

LINCOLN - Team TMCO brought home the gold thanks to a three in the game's final seconds. TMCO (Captown Elite) defended its Cornhusker State Games title by defeating Team Bison Inc. 60-58. Team Bison took a one-point lead with 10 seconds to play thanks to a three-point play by Brandon...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Red dominates in both NCA All-Star Basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. — The first of three-straight days of Nebraska Coaches Association's All-Star competition saw both Red teams dominate the Blue teams in basketball. In the girls contest, Adams Central's Libby Trausch led all scorers with 14 points as Red defeated Blue 76-59. Red started to pull ahead in...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Valparaiso, NE
City
York, NE
York, NE
Sports
KETV.com

Huskers remembering football star on sixth anniversary of his death

Huskers are remembering one of their own today. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. It's been six years since star punter Sam Foltz died. Twenty-two-year-old...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No one injured in two-vehicle crash on south edge of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Monday morning. The Norfolk Fire Division and Nebraska State Patrol responded to an accident on the south side of Norfolk near Highway 81 and South Airport Road around 10:20 a.m. The NSP reported that there were no injuries...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for central Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The National Weather Service has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and statements for counties in central Nebraska. A severe thunderstorm warning has been put out for Red Willow, Buffalo, Phelps, Kearney, and Dawson Counties until 5:00 p.m. There are also severe thunderstorm statements for Red Willow, Furnas,...
KEARNEY, NE
1011now.com

Truck show honors 9-year-old with scholarship memorial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The life of a 9-year-old Brainard boy is being honored by one of his favorite things, trucks. Earlier this year, trucks lined the streets of Brainard and David City for Kroy Vandenberg’s funeral, and next weekend they’re coming out again to carry on Kroy’s legacy.
BRAINARD, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legion#Wildcats#Doniphan Trumbull
klkntv.com

4 orphaned puppies fly to Nebraska for a second chance at life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Saturday, 4 orphaned puppies left a rescue in Southeast Missouri, took a flight with “Pilots N Paws” and landed in Lincoln. At just a few weeks old, their mother was hit by a car and had to be put down. All 4 female puppies were taken care of by a rescue in Southeast Missouri, until they were old enough to fly. They are now in the care of a Nebraska non-profit called “Brave Animal Rescue.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Plane crash in Nebraska Sandhills claims 2 lives

RINGGOLD, Neb.-Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in the Nebraska Sandhills. Authorities said the crash occurred about 15 miles north of Ringgold at around 8:40 a.m., on Monday morning. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, a single-engine RV9A, had two passengers on board and was...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pet Doc: K9 Freekz Rescue celebrates National Mutt Day

KEARNEY, Neb. — July 31st is National Mutt Day, and because a majority of the dogs we own are “mutts” it's the reason we celebrate National Mutt Day. Rose Adrian of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said that mutts are very special dogs and there are no two mutts the same, they bring their own kind of special to the home.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
klin.com

Boater Found Dead In Water At Branched Oak Lake

An investigation is underway after a boater was found dead in Branched Oak Lake Sunday evening. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says, “Two men located a boat floating and drifting across the lake Saturday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The two men were able to capture the boat, towed it to the marina, tied it up there and let them know there was an unattended vessel in the water. On Sunday, the two men were checking on whether the owner of the boat had been located. The marina said they hadn’t heard from anybody regarding the boat so we were contacted at that time. We searched the boat and determined it belonged to Kurt Roe, 60 years of age from Ransom, Kansas.”
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Americarts announces agreement with former livestock sales property for entertainment facility

NORFOLK, Neb. — A proposed entertainment center in northeast Nebraska is one step closer to reality, having reached a purchase agreement for a Norfolk-area property. Americarts made the announcement Monday afternoon that it had reached the agreement with the owners of Nebraska Livestock Sales, LLC to acquire its property at 1601 S. 1st Street for use as a go-kart track and entertainment complex, having signed the agreement late last week. Plans call for a 120,000-square-foot Family Entertainment Center to be built on the property.
NORFOLK, NE
247Sports

Nebraska joins the offer list for 2025 running back

Nebraska became one of the most recent teams to offer Alvin Henderson, a freshman out of Alabama, who is well on his way to 40-plus offers after a blistering start to his recruitment. Henderson thanked Huskers assistant Bryan Applewhite for making the offer on his tweet announcing the verbal tender.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Hall of Fame inductees play Northeast NE

NORFOLK, Neb. -- After the passing of Jim Casey, his son, Matt Casey has taken over organizing Nebraska Rocks. This years Nebraska Rocks was coined the "end of an era" a celebration for its late founder, Jim Casey. The live event was held at the Divot's Ballroom and Conference Center...
NORFOLK, NE
Kearney Hub

Free admission to State Fair available Aug. 30

Thanks to a new partnership between the Nebraska State Fair and News Channel Nebraska, everyone who attends the fair Aug. 30 will get in free, as long as they display an app at the gate. The Nebraska-based media company announced Friday that it will donate $50,000 in cash and media...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Work underway on S-1D, Trumbull Spur

TRUMBULL, Neb. — Road work is being done on the S-1D Trumbull Spur from the Highway 281/34 and east to Trumbull. Work began Monday and includes milling and overlay of existing lanes with a one foot trench widening. NDOT said traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and...
TRUMBULL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy