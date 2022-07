Denny Hamlin won the pole for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, giving him the top starting spot at one of his best racetracks and his third pole overall in 2022. Hamlin laid down a lap of 52.944 (169.991 mph) in the final round of qualifying to beat Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO