Firefighters are working the South Wind Fire in McLennan County on Friday night, which is some 75 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The public is being asked to avoid the area near Elk Road and Frazier Lane. Hallsburg, Leroy, Axtell, Elk, and Downsville fire departments are on scene.

The fire is 25 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

News 25 has a crew en route.