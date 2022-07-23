ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

Uplift Johnson County raising money for families of mall shooting victims

By Luther Johnson
 3 days ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. — More support is coming together for the families of the three people shot and killed at the Greenwood Park Mall on July 17.

UpLift Johnson County is now taking donations to assist the victims’ families with funeral arrangements and ongoing needs as they deal with the tragic loss of a loved one.

Pedro Pineda, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and Victor Gomez were shot and killed during the mall shooting Sunday. The Johnson County Coroner confirms each died of multiple gunshot wounds.

UpLift said it will match up to $10,000 for these families. There are two ways the public can donate.

First by going to their website to make a donation online.

Or by visiting any Citizens Bank location to drop off the donation for UpLift Johnson County.

This is not the only support being shown for the families. A food fundraiser is also scheduled for Saturday.

