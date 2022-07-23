Albertsons recalls 3 RandyMeals seafood items

There is a recall alert on certain seafood products sold in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Albertsons is recalling three ReadyMeals seafood items, made in their stores, because allergens were not listed on the ingredient labels.

Anyone who eats these items, and has certain food allergies, could be at risk.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick or having adverse reactions.

