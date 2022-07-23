ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Plane lands without landing gear during practice for EAA

NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
A T-28 airplane landed without the use of landing gear on a Sheboygan County Memorial Airport runway during practice for EAA AirVenture, according to Matt Grenoble, the airport's superintendent.

No one was hurt. The plane was towed from the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, Grenoble said in an email.

Flying Magazine

Storms Blow Through Oshkosh on Eve of EAA AirVenture

Wittman Regional Airport, site of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, suffered damage on Saturday after a thunderstorm front came through the Oshkosh area. The front was part of a line of storms across Wisconsin. There are no reports of injuries. Several people sheltered at the EAA Aviation Museum during the storm; otherwise, people sheltered in place as they saw fit.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New Holstein man in critical condition after crash on CTH A, local deputies arrest driver

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Longtime EAA president, Tom Poberezny, dies

On the opening day of EAA AirVenture 2022, it was learned that longtime President, Tom Poberezny has died. According to a post on the official EAA Facebook page, Poberezny passed Monday morning, July 25, after a brief illness. Succeeding his father, Paul Poberezny, Tom was EAA president from 1989 through...
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Alcohol, speed factors in Fox River boat crash: Report

OSHKOSH, Wis. –A DNR report sheds more light on a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River earlier this month. Officers who investigated the crash say a powerboat owned by Jason Lindemann struck the On the Loos Cruise paddle-wheeler nearly head-on in the middle of the river on the night of July 9.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Caregiver gets makeover after helping fiance recover from crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- When Tina Burkert met Tony, he was recovering from a motorcycle crash. She would eventually find herself moving from her home in Illinois to Green Bay to help him heal. After proposing to her, Tony reached out to Josif Wittnik and proposed the idea of a Monday Morning Makeover!
APPLETON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/22/22 Fox River Boat Collision Update

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtmj.com

Large police presence at Lac La Belle on Sunday

Police have once again been called to Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc. Oconomowoc police have confirmed a large police presence at the lake Sunday afternoon but were unable to provide any details at this time. WTMJ listeners say a police rescue boat was seen entering the water and heading west...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

New business owners ready for EAA AirVenture crowds

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — New Oshkosh business owners are hopeful the large crowd from EAA AirVenture 2022 will put them on the world map. On Oshkosh Avenue near Interstate 41, people will find a new restaurant serving up Mexican street food. "It's the food that we grew up eating...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake in Wisconsin has two drownings in four days

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two bodies were found nearly 36 hours apart in Lac La Belle after crews ended up searching four days in a row. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, there were two drownings on Lac La Belle that happened between July 21 and July 24. Both instances reportedly happened in the area northwest of Islandale.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cedarburg rollover crash; teen driver cited for failure to yield

CEDARBURG, Wis. - A three-vehicle crash in the town of Cedarburg injured two people Friday afternoon, July 22. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old boy was headed east on Pleasant Valley Road and failed to yield to traffic on County Highway I around 2:50 p.m. The sheriff's...
CEDARBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

