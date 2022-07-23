ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

5-acre fire closes Melita road in Santa Rosa

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire burned five acres and prompted a road closure in Santa Rosa on Friday evening. Melita Road was closed south of Highway 12 as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to the fire on Melita Road near Susan Drive at 4:47 p.m. It grew to five acres before being contained and did not cause any evacuations.

Smoke from the fire drifted towards the north part of Oakmont, SRFD said. The fire was named the Melita Fire.

