SEATTLE (AP) — In the midst of their July surge back into playoff contention, it’s become clear the Seattle Mariners have figured out how to succeed in one-run games. On Monday night, it was a formula of good starting pitching, key baserunning and some more hot hitting from Ty France. “It really ends up defining your season finding ways to win games like tonight,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. France launched his 13th home run as part of a three-hit night, Cal Raleigh added an RBI single and the Mariners rebounded from a rough weekend with a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO