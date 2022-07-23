ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleep well tonight! Clear and cool conditions won’t last – Kris

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, you will have your best chance for a good night of sleep for a while. Clear skies and decreasing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s in many locations. There’s even a chance...

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for potentially severe thunderstorms

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRed Alert for this afternoon into this evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms with the best chance N&W of the city.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon -- mainly after 3 p.m. -- and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds, but even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out with the best chance inland.This activity will wind down through the evening with partial clearing expected the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it will be another hot one with highs around 90.Looking Ahead: Thursday will remain warm with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs in the 80s. As for Friday, it will be mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Heat advisory in effect all weekend

Welcome to day five of our heat wave! It'll be uncomfortably hot all weekend, but Sunday will definitely feel the worst.Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s.Like yesterday, dew points will mix out a bit later on, so heat indices will only be a few degrees higher. Still, it'll feel plenty humid. A late day storm can't be ruled out in the mountains far north and west. There will be some relief at the beaches, but still hot with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.Web Extra: Summer safety tips to beat the heatIt'll...
