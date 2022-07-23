ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Prosecutor: Shooting at Kansas high school was justified

By KNSS Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4TxT_0gpm21v100
Photo credit Getty

A school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won't face charges because he believed his life was in danger, a prosecutor announced Friday.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said school resource officer Erik Clark shot Jaylon Elmore at Olathe East High School after Elmore shot him four times inside an assistant principal’s office on March 4.

An assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, was shot and wounded during the exchange, “most likely” by two bullets fired by Clark, Howe said in a report.

Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital the same day. Elmore was hospitalized for weeks before he was jailed on $1 million bond on an attempted capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.

“(Clark) believed that he was going to die when Jaylon Elmore drew a handgun and began firing at him,” Howe said in the release. “He watched the muzzle flashes and felt the bullets impact his body. This was a sudden burst of deadly violence without provocation.”

According to the report, Elmore was taken to the assistant principal's office after rumors circulated that he might have brought a gun to school. After Elmore refused to allow Stoppel to search his backpack, Clark was summoned to the office, Howe said.

When Elmore stood up and moved his backpack to his chest, Stoppel approached him. He heard shots being fired but did not see a weapon in Elmore's hand until he tackled him, according to the report.

Another assistant principal in the room saw Elmore take a pistol from the backpack and fire at Clark, Howe said. She was not injured.

Elmore shot Clark at point blank range before the officer was able to draw his weapon and return fire, according to the report. With Elmore subdued, Clark began treating his injuries and instructed others on how to treat Elmore's wounds.

Elmore and Clark each fired four shots. Clark was hit four times, including one bullet that destroyed a body worn camera on his chest. Elmore and Stoppel were both shot twice.

Elmore used a Polymer 80 9mm gun, which is a “ghost gun” that can be made from a kit or individual parts often purchased online, the report said.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Kansas governor orders flags flown at half-staff to honor fallen police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags in Kansas to be flown at half-staff this Wednesday to honor a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was attempting to stop a vehicle for expired temporary tags in North Kansas City last Tuesday morning when the car’s driver shot the officer and drove away, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide of a Topeka man that occurred Monday morning in Chanute. According to the KBI, around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. Officials say when officers...
CHANUTE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Olathe, KS
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop. A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2003 Chevy pickup truck for an alleged traffic infraction near 150 th and Q4 Road shortly before 11 pm.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Prairie Village searching for armed robbery suspect

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at Hy-Vee Gas Station Sunday morning. Police say the suspect entered the Hy-Vee Gas Station located at 7720 State Line Road around 7:20 a.m. showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left the store in a black Chevy Tahoe.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howe
Salina Post

Police: Two Kansas teens injured in shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday police responded to the 8400 block of Carter in Overland Park reference two victims struck by gunfire, according to a media release. The two victims, a boy and girl in...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

13 year old ‘seriously injured’ when 4-wheeler flips

BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 13-year-old suffered suspected serious injuries when the 4-wheeler they were driving went off the road before overturning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Bronson teen was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City after the 2017 Polaris Razor they were driving southbound on Kansas Highway 3 and the tires […]
BRONSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#Violent Crime
midwestwanderer.com

Chasing BigBoy 4014 Through Kansas

In 2021, Union Pacific’s legendary restored steam locomotive, BigBoy 4014, traveled five weeks, through ten states. Having filmed it in 2019 as it rolled through Illinois, Skip wanted to see more of it. When he mentioned he wanted to “chase the train” through Kansas, I was apprehensive. But it was a road trip, and I don’t pass up road trips. The experience turned out to be lots of fun, filming and photographing the train as it traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, to Salina, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Shawnee Co. authorities arrest armed man outside Walmart for criminal threat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested an armed man Friday outside of a Topeka Walmart for criminal threat. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting a criminal threat investigation into Dahlkestiere Eichelberger, 45, when deputies found him around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2600 NW Rochester.
TOPEKA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy