ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

How Regina softball held off Wilton to claim its fourth 2A state championship in 11 years

By Joe Randleman, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Regina Catholic found a way to get it done all week long at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.

The Regals came from behind in all three of their tournament games. They rallied past Van Meter (6-5) and top seed Central Springs and capping it off with a 6-4 victory over rival Wilton in the Class 2A championship game Friday at the Hazel and Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

"I'm speechless," Regina center fielder Dani Laughlin said. "This is my dream since we were little. This is crazy."

A host of players came through for Regina in the victory.

Regina fell behind 1-0 after the first inning. But in the bottom of the first inning pitcher Emma Nibaur hit a two-run single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Gluz_0gpm1kOY00

More: How Mount Vernon softball turned the tables on Assumption and won the 3A state championship

Wilton tied the game on a solo home run by Peyton Souhrada in the top of the third. But Courtney Kessler doubled in a run in the bottom of the inning to give Regina the lead for good.

Jillian Panther singled in a run in the fourth, Kennedy Conner had an RBI single in the fifth and Laughlin tripled in a run in the sixth. Laughlin was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Kessler 2-for-4 with an RBI and Nibaur, Gabby Sueppel, Conn and Panther each had one hit.

Nibaur drove in two runs and Clark and Panther finished with one run and RBI apiece. Sueppel and Avery Kies each scored one run on the night.

"Everyone came together when it mattered," Laughlin said. "Not just the top of the line up or the bottom, it was everyone. That's what our team does. Everyone hits."

More: How Kiana Carnes' clutch hit gave Waukee Northwest the 5A state softball championship

Laughlin, Nibaur and Panther were all all-tournament selections.

Wilton did give Regina a scare in the top of the seventh. The Beavers got three hits inning, including an RBI double from Payton Ganzor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMqqA_0gpm1kOY00

But Nibaur forced Wilton's Catie Hook to fly out to Wilton's Morgan Gahan in left for the final out.

"They were swinging out of their shoes," Nibaur said. "They wanted a hit and they got a couple through the gap. But we stayed calm and pressure free."

Regina and Wilton split during the regular season, with the Regals winning 7-1 in their opener and the Beavers taking the rematch in a 1-0 battle June 15. Nibaur said the Regals had their foes scouted well for the rubber match.

"We've played Wilton so many times — they've seen me now for five years," Nibaur said. "They've seen me many times, so that was our concern for this game. But we adjusted to the zone quickly and threw many off-speed pitches to keep them on their toes. We just wanted to keep them guessing all game."

More: Gilbert softball program showed steady progress in 2022: Tigers pushed Carlisle in regional semis

Nibaur worked around 11 Wilton hits to get the win. She had four strikeouts in helping the Regals finish 24-11 and earn its fourth state championship in the last 11 years.

"It's the best feeling I've ever felt," Nibaur said. "It's every little kid's dream. Standing here now, it's unbelievable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSAmd_0gpm1kOY00

Wilton ended its season at 28-7. Taylor Drayfahl was unbelievable for the Beavers all tournament, going 9-for-12, including 3-for-3 with a walk in the championship game, to earn 2A all-tournament team captain honors.

"The most exciting thing is being leadoff," Drayfahl said. "I love hitting the ball first and I love putting pressure on the defense of the opposing team and it raises the energy in our dugout know that if I can hit it, anyone can hit it and we kind string it through one through nine."

Pitcher Charlotte Brown joined Drayfahl and Sauhrada as all-tournament selections from Wilton.

Brown took the loss against Regina after giving up five earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks. Hayley Madlock was 3-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for the Beavers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How Regina softball held off Wilton to claim its fourth 2A state championship in 11 years

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State football 2023 recruiting class: Iowa's shining stars

The 2023 Iowa State football recruiting class is shaping up to be as strong as ever, and as the Iowa State football season approaches, the high school football season approaches as well. With the 2023 recruits entering their final season at the high school level, it’s time to look at...
ANKENY, IA
beckersspine.com

Iowa hospital gets hip, knee replacement certification

UnityPoint Health Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa, became the first hospital in the state to get DNV hip and knee replacement certification, The Messenger News reported July 22. DNV hip and knee replacement certification is earned based on guidelines from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. It...
FORT DODGE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Dodge, IA
Sports
City
Carlisle, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Wilton, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
KIMT

Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Thursday morning. The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants. Anyone with information...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Driver injured, home badly damaged in Minburn crash

A vehicle left the roadway of northbound U.S. Highway 169 in Minburn early Saturday and crashed through a fence and into a garage, injuring the driver and damaging the Minburn home. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the rear of 318 Walnut St. and caused extensive damage to...
MINBURN, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community faces growing issue with squatters

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The latest in a string of suspicious fires in Fort Dodge has been declared arson, although the Fire Department says the fires are not connected. A home at 502 N. 17th St. burned Wednesday. The property was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors say squatters had been living there all summer.
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
theperrynews.com

Newton man allegedly assaults multiple women in November

A Newton man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a November incident in which he allegedly assaulted a Waukee woman one week after he allegedly assaulted a Grimes woman. Randy Dean Vasseau, 45, of 8883 S. 68th Ave E., Newton, was charged with first-offense domestic...
NEWTON, IA
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
GRIMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for assault for tenth time

A Perry man was arrested Thursday and charged with assault for the tenth time in 18 years. Michael Patrick Benton, 38, of 401 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Six of Benton’s arrests resulted in convictions in Dallas County District Court, and three of the cases...
PERRY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy