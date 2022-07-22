How Regina softball held off Wilton to claim its fourth 2A state championship in 11 years

Regina Catholic found a way to get it done all week long at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.

The Regals came from behind in all three of their tournament games. They rallied past Van Meter (6-5) and top seed Central Springs and capping it off with a 6-4 victory over rival Wilton in the Class 2A championship game Friday at the Hazel and Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

"I'm speechless," Regina center fielder Dani Laughlin said. "This is my dream since we were little. This is crazy."

A host of players came through for Regina in the victory.

Regina fell behind 1-0 after the first inning. But in the bottom of the first inning pitcher Emma Nibaur hit a two-run single.

Wilton tied the game on a solo home run by Peyton Souhrada in the top of the third. But Courtney Kessler doubled in a run in the bottom of the inning to give Regina the lead for good.

Jillian Panther singled in a run in the fourth, Kennedy Conner had an RBI single in the fifth and Laughlin tripled in a run in the sixth. Laughlin was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Kessler 2-for-4 with an RBI and Nibaur, Gabby Sueppel, Conn and Panther each had one hit.

Nibaur drove in two runs and Clark and Panther finished with one run and RBI apiece. Sueppel and Avery Kies each scored one run on the night.

"Everyone came together when it mattered," Laughlin said. "Not just the top of the line up or the bottom, it was everyone. That's what our team does. Everyone hits."

Laughlin, Nibaur and Panther were all all-tournament selections.

Wilton did give Regina a scare in the top of the seventh. The Beavers got three hits inning, including an RBI double from Payton Ganzor.

But Nibaur forced Wilton's Catie Hook to fly out to Wilton's Morgan Gahan in left for the final out.

"They were swinging out of their shoes," Nibaur said. "They wanted a hit and they got a couple through the gap. But we stayed calm and pressure free."

Regina and Wilton split during the regular season, with the Regals winning 7-1 in their opener and the Beavers taking the rematch in a 1-0 battle June 15. Nibaur said the Regals had their foes scouted well for the rubber match.

"We've played Wilton so many times — they've seen me now for five years," Nibaur said. "They've seen me many times, so that was our concern for this game. But we adjusted to the zone quickly and threw many off-speed pitches to keep them on their toes. We just wanted to keep them guessing all game."

Nibaur worked around 11 Wilton hits to get the win. She had four strikeouts in helping the Regals finish 24-11 and earn its fourth state championship in the last 11 years.

"It's the best feeling I've ever felt," Nibaur said. "It's every little kid's dream. Standing here now, it's unbelievable."

Wilton ended its season at 28-7. Taylor Drayfahl was unbelievable for the Beavers all tournament, going 9-for-12, including 3-for-3 with a walk in the championship game, to earn 2A all-tournament team captain honors.

"The most exciting thing is being leadoff," Drayfahl said. "I love hitting the ball first and I love putting pressure on the defense of the opposing team and it raises the energy in our dugout know that if I can hit it, anyone can hit it and we kind string it through one through nine."

Pitcher Charlotte Brown joined Drayfahl and Sauhrada as all-tournament selections from Wilton.

Brown took the loss against Regina after giving up five earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks. Hayley Madlock was 3-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for the Beavers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How Regina softball held off Wilton to claim its fourth 2A state championship in 11 years