TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the man found last week with a rifle underneath his shirt in the North Topeka Walmart parking lot is facing additional charges. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Dahlkestiere D. Eichenlberger, 45, of Topeka is facing new counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a July 19 incident, and aggravated domestic battery from an incident on July 21. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office also said he was involved in a simple assault/battery on July 17, which was reported July 23.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO