Blueberry hand pies are small enough to hold, plenty big for a satisfying dessert

Don’t ask me why in this blistering heat, and after stacking a full cord of wood for winter, I was inspired to bake blueberry hand pies.

Maybe it’s because blueberries are in season. Or maybe I couldn’t resist after seeing the tantalizing and downright cute photos on King Arthur’s and other sites.

Regardless, I so enjoyed making hand pies that I decided to share the recipe from King Arthur, adapted slightly.

Hand pies are small enough to pick up but plenty big for a satisfying dessert.

Components can be made ahead.

The crust does take time, but worth the technique of rolling, folding and chilling which develops a faux puff pastry that’s amazingly flaky and tender.

I really hope you try your “hand” at making hand pies. We loved them so much that I’ll be making them again, perhaps next time with different fruit.

Blueberry hand pies

Ingredients

Crust

2 cups all purpose flour (whisk before measuring – flour settles – and measure by scooping flour into cup with spoon, then level off for a more accurate measurement)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

16 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled (if using salted butter, decrease salt to 1/2 teaspoon)

1/2 cup regular, not low fat, sour cream

Filling

2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

2 tablespoons cornstarch for fresh, 2-1/2 for frozen

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

Couple dashes salt

1 tablespoon or more, to taste, lemon juice

Instructions

Pastry

Whisk flour, salt and baking powder.

Cut butter into 1/4” slices, then into 4 pieces.

Add butter to flour mixture, and make a coarse/crumbly mixture. Leave most of butter in larger, pea-sized pieces.

Add sour cream and stir until mixture comes together in chunks.

Turn out onto floured surface and knead few times to bring it together.

Pat dough into 8” rough log, roll into 8x10” rectangle, then dust both sides with flour.

Starting with shorter end, fold in 3 like business letter.

Flip, give it 90 degree turn, and roll again into 8x10” rectangle. Fold in 3 again.

Wrap, chill 30 minutes or up to a day.

Filling

Cook ingredients on low, stirring frequently, until it gets pretty thick, about 5 minutes. Cool.

Topping

1 egg, beaten

Sugar

Assembly

Preheat oven to 425 and place rack in middle.

Line baking sheet with parchment.

Roll dough into 14 x 14” square. (If too hard to roll, let sit few minutes.)

Cut out 16 squares, about 3-1/2” each.

Divide filling among 8 squares, a heaping tablespoon each.

Brush beaten egg on edges.

Cut a cross vent in remaining 8 squares.

Top each filled square with vented square, seal edges with fork.

Brush top with beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar. (Recipe said coarse sparkling; I had regular.)

Place on sheet. Bake 18-20 minutes until golden/golden brown.

Cool 20 minutes. Enjoy.

Store, covered, room temperature for a few days, or freeze.

Gilding the lily:

Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

No time to make pastry?

Take a pass – use refrigerated crust.