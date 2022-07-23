ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Jasiah Wagoner, Northwest's top uncommitted prospect, previews Monday decision

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSPlR_0gplxH2300

The top uncommitted prospect in the Northwest is set to come off the board.

On Monday, Spanaway Lake High School (Washington) cornerback Jasiah Wagoner , an All-American Bowl selection, will announce his college commitment at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.:

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back is down to a final four of California, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas and is rated the nation's No. 164 overall prospect , No. 17 cornerback and No. 2 player in the state of Washington.

Wagoner joined SBLive Sports recently to break down each of his top four schools

California : "It's a good school educationally. It's in a good area. Coach (Tre) Watson and Coach (Terrence Brown), they offered me when I was a freshman and now they are both on the same staff. I obviously have a good relationship with them."

Oklahoma : "I like Oklahoma. Coach (Brent) Venables is like my favorite coach. I talk to him all the time. They obviously have a great history of being a good program. Coach (Jay) Valai, his mentality and how good he is at technique coaching, he's done a good job of recruiting me, so it's obviously one of my favorite schools."

Oregon : "Coach Meat [Demetrice Martin], when he was at Colorado he offered me, so I already had a relationship with him. I think coach (Dan) Lanning is one of my favorite head coaches I've met so far. It's a good school with a good tradition."

Texas : "Austin is a great place. The energy around campus is good. It's obviously a football school. Coach Joey Thomas, I've always had a good relationship with him with his son playing for Heir. He's watched me play a lot and that's a good relationship there."

Regardless of where he chooses, Wagoner intends to enroll early, hoping to hit the ground running at the collegiate level.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Texas football 4-star OT commit drops truth bomb on opportunity to protect Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns football pulled in a major commitment on Saturday, securing 4-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland to add to Steve Sarkisian’s 2023 recruiting class. Kirkland is from Florida and comes in at No. 274 on the 247Sports Composite for his class. He’s the 25th-ranked offensive tackle. While some thought he would be going to Miami, Michigan or Oklahoma, it wound up being Texas football.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

WSU coach Kyle Smith on USC and UCLA departing Pac-12: They may be back

MUCH OF THE discourse around USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten has focused on football, but it's from the basketball side of the house -- more specifically, Washington State men’s hoops coach Kyle Smith -- where you'll find perhaps the freshest take on matters. Smith believes the travel grind that awaits the Trojans and Bruins across all sports may adversely affect their recruiting -- and thereby prompt a return to the Conference of Chmapions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont, CA
Education
City
Colorado City, TX
Local
Washington Football
Local
Texas Football
Texarkana, TX
Football
Colorado City, TX
Sports
Local
Washington Education
City
Washington, CA
Texarkana, TX
Sports
Local
California Education
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
Spanaway, WA
Football
City
Fremont, CA
State
Oregon State
Fremont, CA
Sports
City
Spanaway, WA
City
Austin, TX
Spanaway, WA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Education
State
California State
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Spanaway, WA
Education
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Football
Local
California Sports
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

College football star, 20, dies in horror cliff diving accident in Oklahoma as his school pays tribute to athlete who was 'always there for his teammates'

A college football star died after a horrific cliff diving accident in Oklahoma on Saturday. Brexten Green's body was found in Grand Lake, where he was with friends. His school paid tribute to the 20-year-old athlete, saying he was 'always there for his teammates.'. Authorities received a call around 6.30pm...
CASHION, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demetrice Martin
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Conference realignment: Rose Bowl officials say USC, UCLA defections to Big Ten were 'unexpected'

USC and UCLA's decision to defect from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference effective 2024 was one that caught much of the college football community by surprise. That includes officials overseeing the Rose Bowl Game, traditionally a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup that now faces plenty of its own questions with the Pac-12 potentially going on life support.
PASADENA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Recruiting#American Bowl#American Football#Highschoolsports#Northwest#All American#Sblive Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska 4-Star Commit Will Visit Auburn

2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams Jr. is set to visit Auburn on July 30, according to On3’s Jeffrey Lee. This is surprising news. Williams committed to Nebraska less than two weeks ago. Williams explained his decision to Inside Nebraska’s Zach Carpenter. “Really, it’s because they took me serious,” Williams said. “They talked to me a lot during my visit, a lot of the coaches were talking to me. That, by itself, showed me where the love’s at.” 247 Sports ranks Williams as the 34th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. Williams attends Zachary High School in Zachary, Louisiana. Last season, Williams recorded 89 tackles and 14 sacks. List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
AUBURN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian trusting his gut in Texas quarterback battle between Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers

With Texas reporting for preseason practice during the first week of August, the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual convention in San Antonio afforded head coach Steve Sarkisian one of his last opportunities to discuss the program’s ongoing quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers before the rubber meets the road. Sarkisian echoed what he said at Big 12 Media Days regarding his timeline for naming a starter ahead of the season opener with Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 and while he doesn’t think it’ll take him as long as it did to raise Card’s hand at the end of last offseason's duel with Casey Thompson, Sarkisian doesn’t have a firm timetable on when he’s going to make the call.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
HOUSTON, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy