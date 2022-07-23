Jasiah Wagoner, Northwest's top uncommitted prospect, previews Monday decision

The top uncommitted prospect in the Northwest is set to come off the board.

On Monday, Spanaway Lake High School (Washington) cornerback Jasiah Wagoner , an All-American Bowl selection, will announce his college commitment at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.:

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back is down to a final four of California, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas and is rated the nation's No. 164 overall prospect , No. 17 cornerback and No. 2 player in the state of Washington.

Wagoner joined SBLive Sports recently to break down each of his top four schools

California : "It's a good school educationally. It's in a good area. Coach (Tre) Watson and Coach (Terrence Brown), they offered me when I was a freshman and now they are both on the same staff. I obviously have a good relationship with them."

Oklahoma : "I like Oklahoma. Coach (Brent) Venables is like my favorite coach. I talk to him all the time. They obviously have a great history of being a good program. Coach (Jay) Valai, his mentality and how good he is at technique coaching, he's done a good job of recruiting me, so it's obviously one of my favorite schools."

Oregon : "Coach Meat [Demetrice Martin], when he was at Colorado he offered me, so I already had a relationship with him. I think coach (Dan) Lanning is one of my favorite head coaches I've met so far. It's a good school with a good tradition."

Texas : "Austin is a great place. The energy around campus is good. It's obviously a football school. Coach Joey Thomas, I've always had a good relationship with him with his son playing for Heir. He's watched me play a lot and that's a good relationship there."

Regardless of where he chooses, Wagoner intends to enroll early, hoping to hit the ground running at the collegiate level.

Junior season highlights