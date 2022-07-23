ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Hoedowns, Oranges, and Dump Cakes

By Barbie Butz
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IADWo_0gplx06x00

Here’s a date you will surely want to circle on your calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38v2fK_0gplx06x00
Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

That’s Saturday, August 6, and the event is the 2022 Wilshire Hospice Hoedown at the Hearst Ranch Dairy Barn. Guests are sure to “kick up some dust” and have some fun, helping Wilshire Hospice raise funds in order to continue providing end-of-life care for patients.

Hospice emphasizes life, choice, and dignity in partnership with patients, families, and the community.

Along with this annual event, the organization runs the Wilshire Hospice Hope Chest (thrift shop), located at 445 Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. Proceeds from the Hope Chest help to support the cost of the care they offer.

For more details, call (805) 547-7025 or check out: wilshirehcs.org/hoedownSpeaking of raising money, Quota of Atascadero held their annual Bunco Night last week and were delighted with the turnout and the funds raised for the benefit of their philanthropic projects.

Don’t forget the Tuesdays in the Park BBQs from 5 to 8 p.m. At Atascadero Lake Park. The last two will be served by the Quota of Atascadero on July 26 and Atascadero Performing Arts Committee on August 2. The Atascadero Community Band will play from 7 to 8 p.m. on those evenings.

I found this week’s recipes in an old Desk Diary dated 1965. The owner had used the diary to write down recipes that were given to her and to paste in clippings of recipes from newspapers or magazines.

I love finding these simple treasures, and this one is 57 years old. We were starting our family in the ’60s, and our youngest son, Dan, was born in 1964. So, just reading the recipes she collected brought back memories of how we cooked then, compared to today. Now, cooks just photo a recipe and enter it in their smartphone for keeping. Technology has changed things on many levels.

Recipes for this week are from newspaper clippings in the diary.

Fresh Orange Squares

Ingredients:

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 egg

1 cup flour

2/3 cup finely cut-up peeled orange (about 1 large)

1⁄2 cup chopped walnuts

Orange Glaze

Directions:

In a small mixer bowl beat sugar and egg on high speed 3 minutes. Stir in flour, orange and nuts. Spread in greased 9-inch square pan. Bake at 350 degrees 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. While warm, spread with glaze. Cool and cut into 11⁄2-inch squares.

Orange Glaze

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons grated orange peel

1/3 cup sifted powdered sugar

2 teaspoons water

Directions:

Combine ingredients and mix until smooth.

A lady had written into the newspaper that she had no success making a “Dump” cake. The response was not to mix any of the ingredients together, which is not a traditional method of making a cake. So here’s the recipe that appeared in the paper.

Dump Cake

Ingredients:

1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained

1 can cherry pie filling

1 package (18 1⁄2 ounces) white cake mix

1⁄2 cup (1 cube) butter or margarine

1⁄2 cup chopped nuts

Directions:

Dump undrained crushed pineapple into greased 9×13-inch pan; spread over bottom. Dump pie filling over pineapple, spreading it around until it is almost even. Next dump cake mix over pie filling, crumbling as you dump so it covers the entire filling. Cut butter in patties and place over mixture. Sprinkle nuts over top. (Do not mix ingredients.) Bake at 350 degrees 1 hour or until lightly browned.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Brooke Smith named Miss California Mid State Fair

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that 17-year-old Brooke Smith of Templeton has been crowned the 2022 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen and Miss Congeniality. 19-year-old Sarah Barr of Templeton was the 1st Runner Up, and 17-year-old Jenna Shapero of Paso Robles was the 2nd Runner Up. Smith is...
TEMPLETON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Luis Obispo, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Atascadero, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Atascadero, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Her 450 Square Foot Park Model Trailer Home

It’s always a joy to meet people like Linda, a true gem who worked hard to make her tiny home dreams come true! Today, she is going to walk us through her story about how she converted a run-down trailer and made it home. I’ll let her take the wheel…
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dreamy Escape to Los Alamos and Ballard

One of the many perks of living in Santa Barbara is that a world of blissful vineyards is at your fingertips. It may seem pretty simple just to hop in the car and head towards those wide open spaces, but within those spaces, namely the Santa Ynez Valley, there are over 120 wineries. To help you narrow down your choices, I’ve crafted two ideal itineraries for a weekend in Wine Country, one nearer to Santa Barbara, and the other, slightly more of a trek.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
The Atascadero News

Relationship with Spirit

The dictionary defines relationship as how two or more concepts, objects, or people are connected, or the state of being connected. The most important relationships we have are the relationship with ourselves and the God of our understanding. The God of my understanding is my highest or innermost Self, and the Self within all selves. We are each a container, vessel, or conduit of this loving presence.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Oranges#Thrift Shop#Hoedown#Food Drink#Wilshire Hospice#Quota
travelexperta.com

Best Hot Springs in Paso Robles, California

This city is well known for its fertile soil, and for the production of some of the best wines in the country, but many people make their way to enjoy the many hot springs Paso Robles has to offer. Hot springs have proven to be one of the healthiest ways to get rid of stressful daily life, whether you are looking for a retreat or a spa day, you sure are covered here. That’s why I’m going to list the best hot springs in Paso Robles, CA.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 19-20

– North County death notices for July 19-20, courtesy Chapel of the Roses and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Shirley Gehre, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 19. Shirley was born on Feb. 1, 1935. Under the care of Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Solvang, CA

Also known as the Danish Capital of America, Solvang is a popular town in Santa Barbara County, California. The town is just two hours away from Hollywood. It has established itself as an all-year-round tourist destination for its delightful Danish culture and relaxing, laid-back atmosphere. Solvang has a lot of things to do and places to see from historical attractions, unique architecture, museums, antique shops, and restaurants. Not sure what to do or where to visit this idyllic and charming town? Don’t worry; we are here to help you. Here is a review of the 20 best things to do in Solvang, CA.
SOLVANG, CA
The Tribune

Firefighters battle vegetation fire east of Santa Maria

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a vegetation fire that broke out in the rugged Tepusquet Canyon area east of Santa Maria. Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest crews were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. to the fire, which was reported about five miles southeast of Twitchell Reservoir. The...
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

Local Tips: California Mid-State Fair

Nothing says summertime in Paso Robles like the California Mid-State Fair, July 20 – 31. We are dreaming of hot summer days and warm nights at the Fair. The California Mid-State Fair opened in 1946 and runs for 12 days at the end of July. Twelve days of cowboy boots, carnival rides, concerts, and munching on a corn dog while strolling down the midway.
PASO ROBLES, CA
SFGate

Does this curious spot mark the dividing line between Northern and Southern California?

Few people seem to be able to agree on where the dividing line between Northern and Southern California lies, or if it exists at all. There's certainly no official delineation between the two. Pages of dormant internet forums reveal a breadth of opinion on the matter. Some say it's San Luis Obispo. Others say Fresno. Some say there is no line as Central California must be considered its own region, while others say the entire Central Valley is in NorCal.
FRESNO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for July 4 to 10

On July 4, Isaac Edward Snider, 21, transient, was arrested in Atascadero for battery with serious bodily injury. On July 4, Martin Rodol Quinonezaguilar, 33, of Bakersfield, was arrested at 10685 Atascadero Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On July 4,...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosts job fair for open positions

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is holding a job fair for open positions Friday and Saturday. According to the district, the job fair will be at 708 South Miller Street in Santa Maria on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open positions for The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosts job fair for open positions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy