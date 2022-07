BRIDGEPORT — Connecticut State Police responded to two wrong-way crashes in separate incidents that killed one man and injured several others over the weekend. The latest wrong-way crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 8 near Exit 2. The crash involved four vehicles and there were several injuries, according to state police. The extent of their injuries and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately released Monday morning.

