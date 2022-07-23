Blue Jays' Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox
semoball.com
3 days ago
BOSTON (AP) -- Toronto's Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didn't hustle after it. Tapia's sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night. Elvis Andrus added an insurance RBI single in the eighth for Oakland before closer Lou Trivino surrendered a solo homer to Chas McCormick, then finished for his ninth save by striking out Jeremy Peña with runners on first and second. AL West-leading Houston took its first defeat after a 5-0 start since the All-Star break. The Astros are an AL-best 28-10 dating to June 12 and are now 32-17 against the AL West. Peña homered in the first for Houston before Kemp’s tying drive leading off the third against right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-3), who had been 4-0 over his previous seven starts.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak. The Nationals (33-65) brought the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium,...
PHOENIX (AP) — The Kelly-Kelly battery made sure the Arizona Diamondbacks kept up their run of good baseball. Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, catcher Carson Kelly added a pair of doubles and the Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night. Arizona has won three of four since the All-Star break, playing arguably its best chunk of games all season. “Just a really good, clean game,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I just want to emphasize that when we do things right, it looks very good. I want us to keep working hard every single day so we have more days like this.
Comments / 0