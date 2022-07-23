ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Habitat for Humanity tool thefts impacting construction, repairs on affordable housing

By Monica Castro
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSMPq_0gpltWbC00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Habitat for Humanity workers showed up to gather tools Friday morning they found many of their tools were gone.

“Everybody knows us for building homes here in Kansas City area, we also do home repair. But those tools are greatly important for us,” Kellen Jenkins, Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City, said.

5 year old child taken to hospital after shooting in Sedalia

Matt Trusty, the organization’s senior site manager, said the thief cut through some barbed wire and came down the retaining wall. Once the thief made his way on top of a trailer, he was caught on camera.

Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City shared surveillance video of the incident with FOX4. They also reported the incident to the Kansas City Police Department.

“They came in through a little hole on the top, dropped down in here to get to all of the tools,” Trusty said.

The video shows the thief placing the items he is taking on the roof of the trailer.

Trusty said the thief took off with about $2,000 worth of tools.

“I had numerous Milwaukee 18-volt equipment, impact drills, hammer drills, things in cases, nail guns,” he said.

“Those tools are vital to our process. We use them every day, our volunteers are out on site using them to build the affordable housing that Kansas City families need. And those tools help us do that. It’s a big loss. It’s frustrating because we operate on a very, very small budget already,” Jenkins said.

Workers and volunteers were able to get by today without the tools, but the organization says it could delay progress on people’s homes.

“So something like this to a lot of people may not seem like a big deal,” Jenkins said. “Oh, it’s a few tools here and there. But no, this does set us back, it slows us down and we can’t afford to be slow. The need for affordable housing in Kansas City is huge. It’s unprecedented. And we have a lot of work to do.”

To donate, click here .

To view Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City’s Amazon Wish List, click here .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

Neighbors pay it forward to friendly lawn mower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man uses his lawnmower to give back to the neighbors and the neighborhood where he grew up near 71st Street and Cleveland Avenue. “I just want him to know that we appreciate him,” Madia Brown, who lives next door to Michael Pott’s father, said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Shooting#Thefts
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: July 29-30

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. If you’re not sure what to do, here are five goings-on around town. Is it really summer in the Kansas City if you haven’t attended at least one county or state fair? The Leavenworth County Fair offers the complete fair experience with games, contests, derbies, food, rides, and exhibits that showcase the robust farmlands right next door to Kansas City in Leavenworth County. Between rodeos, horse shows, auctions, and bull riding, there’s plenty to do all weekend long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
kmmo.com

FIREFIGHTERS DOUSE BLAZE IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Area firefighters battled a structure blaze over the weekend. A release from the Warrensburg Fire Department says firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on West Market Street on Sunday, July 24. Crews were dispatched at 2:58 a.m., and first crews arrived at 3:02 a.m. to find heavy fire at...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s where speed limits are going up in south Johnson County

Johnson County is raising the speed limit along several stretches of roadway in the southern part of the county. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners last month decided to raise speed limits in 13 unincorporated parts of southern Johnson County. The new speed limits will go into effect by the end of July.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy