Blue Jays score 27 runs in first six innings in trouncing of Red Sox

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
 3 days ago

The runs just kept coming for Toronto.

And coming.

The Blue Jays lit up the Red Sox for seven runs in the third inning and 11 runs in the fifth Friday night at Fenway Park. Through the first 5 1/2 innings, they led Boston 27-3 before an eventual 28-5 win Friday night.

And the blowout includes an inside-the-park grand slam from Raimel Tapia.

Trailing 6-0 in the third inning with the bases loaded, Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost Tapia’s seemingly-routine fly ball in the lights. As it landed behind him, and with Duran not hustling after it, Tapia was able to come all the way around to score a rare inside-the-park-grand-slam.

It was the second inside-the-park slam in Toronto’s history — both of them at Fenway — and the 27 runs set a franchise record.

Junior Felix had the Blue Jays’ other inside-the-park slam on June 2, 1989 off Bob Stanley. This one came as part of a seven-running inning.

It also continued a streak of fly ball blunders by Red Sox outfielders in recent games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8OSQ_0gpltJMz00
The Blue Jays celebrate as they rout the Red Sox.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaijP_0gpltJMz00
Raimel Tapia scores on an inside-the-park grand slam.

The gaffe extended Toronto’s lead to 10-0, and was a troubling signs of what was to come for Boston. Amid the pounding, Nathan Eovaldi gave up nine earned runs, Austin Davis five earned runs, Kaleb Ort eight earned runs, and Darwinzon Hernandez three earned runs. The Blue Jays hit five home runs in the process.

The biggest rout in MLB history was a 30-3 Rangers’ win over the Orioles in 2007.

