Heat Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Burt County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Harrison; Pottawattamie The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Harrison County in southwestern Iowa Southeastern Burt County in east central Nebraska Washington County in east central Nebraska * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Tekamah to 4 miles northwest of Modale to 3 miles east of Blair, moving east at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR MONDAMIN, MAGNOLIA, AND MISSOURI VALLEY. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Missouri Valley and Pisgah around 830 PM CDT. Logan and Magnolia around 835 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Woodbine, Neola, Persia and Minden. People attending Harrison County Fair should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 68 and 99. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 23 and 31. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

HARRISON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO