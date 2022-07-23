ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Rumble Ponies comeback not enough, lose to Hartford 6-5

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvEnQ_0gplqUwN00

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Hartford Yard Goats Friday night, despite rallying from an early 5-0 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning.

The Yard Goats got off to the early lead thanks to a solo home run from Aaron Schunk in the top of the second, his ninth home run of the season.

Hartford later extended the lead in the third thanks to an infield single from Hunter Stovall that scored a run to make it 2-0.

The Yard Goats would score 2 more in the fourth inning, headlined by an RBI double from Willie MacIver.

Michael Toglia would then homer in the fifth to make it 5-0 Hartford.

The Rumble Ponies rally started in the fifth with a Brett Baty RBI double.

Binghamton would then put up 4 runs in the sixth to tie the game.

Zach Ashford drove in 2 on a single and Wyatt Young added an RBI double.

At 5-5 in the eighth inning, Toglia hit another solo shot to give the Yard Goats the lead they would not give up at 6-5.

The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats will face off once again on Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies will also be celebrating Bud Fowler Day on Saturday night, honoring the man who is considered the first black man to play professional baseball.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
City
Hartford, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Toglia
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hartford Yard Goats#The Hartford#Rumble#Rbi#The Rumble Ponies#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
owegopennysaver.com

Crossing the Finish Line; George Swansbrough takes final lap at Shangri-La II

We have all witnessed funeral ceremonies that tell the story about someone’s life, and earlier this week the Swansbrough family did just that following the loss of their beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, including the racing community. George Swansbrough Sr., from Tioga Center, N.Y., passed away on July 14, 2022.
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKSS KISS 95-7

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News Channel 34

Bud Fowler Day

WIVT- Security Mutual Life Insurance and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are teaming up for a night of history and festivities tomorrow at Mirabito Stadium. John Jackson Junior, more commonly known as Bud Fowler, is considered to be the first black player to play professional baseball, more than 60 years before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy