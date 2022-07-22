ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers Union Poll Shows GOP Leads On Education, School-choice activist Corey DeAngelis Calls It a “Massive L” for Randi Weingarten

Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA survey commissioned by one of the nation’s largest teachers union found that Republicans have an advantage over Democrats in regard...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Former Trump adviser on Kamala Harris's job as vice president: 'Horrendously incompetent, totally useless'

Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller, tore into Vice President Kamala Harris for her role, saying she lacks skill and experience on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: I think they knew early on, we’ve all figured out, which is that she is horrendously incompetent, totally useless, has the speaking skills at best of a first-grader if you are being generous and has absolutely no ability to do anything useful whatsoever. And since they knew — it’s very sick, but they knew the border was going to be in a never-ending state of crisis, they figure they might as well lay that on her, even though of course we know that Joe Biden and this whole administration have the entire border disaster on their hands and conscious.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Republicans#Democrats#Hart Research Associates
Fox News

Dems over-legislating out of their own ignorance on guns: Rep Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., called out Democrats for "over-legislating" due to their ignorance on gun basics Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. THOMAS MASSIE: [Democrats] have such zeal to ban everything that they don't even know what their bill bans… This is a trend. We could laugh more at their ignorance, but here's the problem: Their ignorance causes them to write bills that will cover law-abiding citizens. They wrote a bill a couple of weeks ago and passed it to cover gun traffickers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Republican campaign arm uses 2018 Democrats' playbook, prioritizes veteran recruits to take back House

FIRST ON FOX: The GOP is hoping to flip the script on Democrats by recruiting more veteran candidates in an effort to flip the House this November. Democrats focused on recruiting veterans to run for office in the 2018 midterm elections, a strategy that helped them take control of the House, and Republicans have increased their recruitment of veterans in the 2022 midterm cycle.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Biden slammed by right for saying GOP lawmakers don't support police: 'Mr. Magoo' is 'still confused'

President Biden accused several Republican lawmakers in Florida on Monday of not supporting police officers. Appalled conservatives on social media hit the president right back, with some accusing him of not supporting the "Constitution" and being "confused." Through the official presidential Twitter account, Biden called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Mike Pence's former chief of staff details vision for future of the GOP

Mike Pence's former chief of staff Marc Short shared the former Vice President's vision for the future of the Republican Party on Tuesday's "Special Report." MARC SHORT: Now it's important for us to look forward about the issues that are plaguing the American people today, such as record gas prices, high inflation, what's happening at the border. And that's where our focus should be.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

772K+
Followers
171K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy