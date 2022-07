FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) is seeking information about the death of 19-year-old Meleah Angel Peter from Fort Yukon. Meleah and her mom came to Fairbanks on June 3. They were staying at the Sophie Station Hotel. She was scheduled to return to Fort Yukon on June 5 and never made the flight home. According to the Fairbanks Police Department, she passed away in Fairbanks on June 5, 2022.

