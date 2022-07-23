Casper Oilers Insight With Manager Kalen Hill [VIDEOS]

The Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games were held on Saturday night with a couple of compelling match-ups and one that was one sided. The volleyball match featured 3 players who were Milward Simpson Award finalists, Jordan Stoddard of Southeast, Brice Hansen of Lyman and Demi Stauffenberg of Lander ( Stoddard won the award by the way, given the state's female outstanding athlete of the year) The Souith prevailed in the first set 25-21with the North rebounded to win sets 2 and 3, 25-19 and 25-19. The South took set 4 25-19 and the South won the 5th and deciding sets 15-12.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO