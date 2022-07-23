ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

CCSO: Woman said she was shot while driving on Savannah Highway

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a woman said she was shot while traveling on Savannah Highway near the Peter Miller Bridge.

Deputies said the woman pulled over at the Walgreens at Savannah Highway and Main Road to seek help.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found evidence of the shooting on Savannah Highway, according to a CCSO spokesman.

No suspect information was provided.

