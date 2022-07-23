ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas’ jobless rate remains steady for June, year-over-year numbers up

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – June was a steady month for the Natural State when it came to the job market. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Arkansas’ estimated year-over-year...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Arkansas state sales tax holiday happening just in time to buy school supplies

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Many families are getting ready for their kids to go back to school, and that means buying school supplies. The annual Arkansas sales tax holiday weekend can bring some relief to families buying school supplies. This year, the tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and will continue until 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The annual event is held during the first weekend of August. During this time, state and local sales taxes are not collected from the purchase of certain products.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Study: Arkansas schools have room for improvement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When it comes to providing a quality education in a safe environment, a new study finds Arkansas schools have room for improvement. According to a study released Monday by WalletHub, Arkansas public schools rank in 32nd place in the nation. The rankings are based on performance,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansans can apply for help with energy bills starting today

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The record-high heat in Arkansas this summer is creating high energy bills for many. Those struggling to pay electric bills may be able to get relief beginning July 25. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps low-income families who need assistance getting those bills covered.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Pay the teachers, Arkansas

Arkansas teachers deserve better than the insulting dismissal by the Arkansas legislature that we saw this week. Teachers in Arkansas are overwhelmingly underpaid, and as a result, we are losing talented teachers to other states at an alarming rate. There is a teacher crisis in Arkansas, and something must be done immediately to address the problem.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbp#Arkansans#Utilities#Leisure Hospitality
onlyinark.com

Arkansas Genealogy: Research Your Roots

It’s human nature to wonder where we came from and who our ancestors were. Some have family stories passed down about how their ancestors came to Arkansas, and others have very little known family history. Tracking down ancestors and understanding what their lives were like can put our own lives in perspective and give continuity to the greater story we’re all living. Tackling your family’s ancestry isn’t easy, but it is rewarding. If you’re ready to use your investigative skills and dig into your roots, read on for how to start tracing your family’s Arkansas genealogy.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Governor: proposed teacher bonuses a ‘curveball’ to districts

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is criticizing state lawmakers for abruptly changing spending rules concerning federal dollars already appropriated to public schools. Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council last week voted to rescind $500 million in spending authority from the Department of Education. That money, from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, had already been appropriated to the Education Department for schools to use mainly for improvements, hiring and retention.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
thefreshtoast.com

Medical Cannabis Businesses In Arkansas Sued For Inflating THC Levels

“Plaintiffs independently tested products purchased from licensed dispensaries and found that THC levels were inflated by an average of 25%,” states the lawsuit. Three Arkansas residents have filed a federal lawsuit against four licensed medical marijuana companies operating in the state, accusing them of altering the THC levels on the labels of cannabis products they sell to medical cannabis users.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

A few local schools are ending summer break early

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Some northeast Arkansas schools are heading back to school a little bit early this year. One of these schools, Marked Tree is taking advantage of the hybrid schedule. The students will now get a two-week break after every nine weeks. Students will still have all...
MARKED TREE, AR
THV11

Arkansas realtors face safety concerns during open houses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more people have headed to open houses to browse for their potential home, real estate agents have been making sure they aren't setting themselves up for danger. Realtors have begun to see a shift in the market. Kaye Chambers, with Keller Williams Realty mentioned...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas police officers will get $5,000 bonus soon

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A woman recently reached out to THV11 and asked when the Little Rock Police Department will see the one-time bonus of $5,000 that the Governor promised earlier this year. Turns out it could be sooner than we thought. "So far, all the Little Rock police...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
visitbentonville.com

10 Destinations That Will Make You Fall in Love With Arkansas

Hear “Arkansas,” and you probably think of Bill Clinton. Maybe you think of Maya Angelou. Or the Delta Blues and musicians like Al Green, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, and The Band’s Levon Helm. Maybe you think of salt-of-the-earth cotton and soybean farmers toiling underneath the hot sun. Or perhaps you think of the Little Rock Nine integrating with a formerly all-white school. That’s the thing about a trip to Arkansas: you can’t define it in just one image, sentence, or event. It’s constantly evolving and surprising you. And the only way to begin understanding The Natural State is to see it yourself. Here are ten destinations that should be on your Arkansas bucket list.
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy