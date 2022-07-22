Rays finally get their man in landing Roman Quinn

New Rays outfielder Roman Quinn watches the action from the Kauffman Stadium dugout Friday in Kansas City, Mo. [ TRICIA WHITAKER | Special to the Times ]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rays had interest in outfielder Roman Quinn before he signed a minor-league deal with the Royals in early June and again early Sunday when he opted out of that deal.

They became even more motivated later that day after Harold Ramirez sustained a broken right thumb that will sideline him for at least four-five weeks.

Quinn agreed to a deal, getting a $1.1 million salary when he’s in the majors, and joined the Rays Friday. They plan for the switch-hitter to play centerfield against left-handed pitchers (sharing time with Brett Phillips and maybe Josh Lowe) and provide speed and defense off the bench.

Having spent parts of six seasons with the Phillies and much of this year bouncing between teams (Marlins, Phillies, Royals), as well as the majors and minors, he was thrilled to land with the Rays.

“I’m definitely excited,” he said. “That’s one thing I haven’t done yet is play with a playoff team. … I’m excited to help this team out however they need me.”

Manager Kevin Cash noted Quinn’s past injury issues, including a ruptured left Achilles sustained last year at Tropicana Field, and lack of recent playing time, saying they will work him into their outfield rotation. “Do like the speed, like the defense, like the switch-hit component to the bat,” he said. “And just get him in the mix where we’re kind of rotating a lot of those outfielders through.”

Pitching in: Patino, Springs

Right-hander Luis Patino, who threw 56 pitches over 3-1/3 innings on July 15 in his first big-league outing since April after oblique and blister issues, will start Saturday. … Jeffrey Springs is set to start Sunday as he and his wife, Bailey, brought their 5½-month-old son, Bailey, home from the hospital Friday after a three-week stay due to an infection in his spinal fluid. “That is good news,” Cash said. “Happy for the Springs family. I’m sure it’s been a pretty trying three weeks.”… Corey Kluber is set to start Monday’s series opener in Baltimore, with All-Star Shane McClanahan working Tuesday.

Medical matters: Choi, Anderson

After getting the Sunday before the break off, first baseman Ji-Man Choi was the designated hitter Friday as the Rays are “managing” his right (throwing) elbow, which landed him on the injured list in late April for what the team said were loose bodies. Cash said the recent rest “should be good for him.” … Cash said the Rays were “encouraged” after reliever Nick Anderson’s first game appearance since Sept, 26, as he recovers from a right elbow procedure. He threw 20 pitches to four batters in a Florida Complex League game, getting one out while hitting 93-94 mph. “A step in the right direction,” Cash said. … Brendan McKay (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) will pitch for the FCL Rays on Saturday, his first game since Aug. 17. Yonny Chirinos (Tommy John elbow surgery) will make his second FCL appearance.

Miscellany

The Rays are offering lower reserved tickets for $15 for home games through Aug. 25 in a flash sale that ends Saturday at 10 a.m.; see raysbaseball.com. … Bally Sports Sun TV analyst Brian Anderson is off for this roadtrip, with Doug Waechter joining Dewayne Staats in the booth. Also, a new Rays All-Access show featuring Drew Rasmussen debuts after Saturday’s game, with replays for the next 3½ weeks.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.