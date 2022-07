As the cost of basic pet care continues to increase, many owners have been having difficulty affording care for their dogs and cats. “This seems to be kind of across animal welfare all over the country. We're seeing a large increase in people needing support,” said Animal Allies Humane Education Manager Nicole Facciotto. “Not necessarily needing to surrender their animals, but experiencing food insecurity, having trouble affording basic vaccines or wellness visits, things like that, people needing temporary housing as they move from one location to another. “

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO