NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities are still searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot last week in the Dorchester Terrace neighborhood. North Charleston police were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. July 22 to a house on Forseman Street for reports of the shooting, according to an incident report. At the residence, officers found a boy resting against the side of the house suffering from gunshot wounds.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO