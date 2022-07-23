ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins end scoring drought by trouncing Pirates

Joey Wendle hit an RBI double and an RBI single, and Avisail Garcia homered Friday to help the visiting Miami Marlins snap a four-game losing streak with an 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Nick Fortes added three RBIs, including a two-run single, and Miguel Rojas hit an RBI double for the Marlins.

Miami starter Braxton Garrett (2-3) allowed one run over six innings, allowing two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Jason Delay homered for the Pirates, who have lost five of six.

Pittsburgh starter Zach Thompson (3-7) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Delay, a rookie in his 13th game and first at home, led off the third with his first major league homer, a shot down the line in left, for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

Miami responded in the fourth. Brian Anderson opened with an infield base hit, went to second on Garcia’s single to right and scored on Rojas’ double to left to tie it.

That ended the Marlins’ scoreless drought at 37 innings, tying the franchise record, but Miami wasn’t done. An out later, Garcia scored on a Thompson wild pitch to make it 2-1. After Jesus Sanchez walked, Fortes’ groundout brought Rojas home, and Wendle’s single to center drove in Sanchez to push it to 4-1.

In the sixth, the Marlins broke it open with three more runs. Jorge Soler hit a one-out single to left, and Sanchez doubled to center. Both runners scored on Fortes’ single to right for a 6-1 lead.

That chased Thompson for Dillon Peters, who gave up Wendle’s double to left. It was first ruled that Fortes was thrown out at home, but that was overturned and he was ruled safe upon a Marlins challenge, and it was 7-1.

Garcia’s two-out homer to right, his seventh, made it 8-1 in the seventh.

Before the game, the Pirates traded designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets for right-hander Colin Holderman.

–Field Level Media

