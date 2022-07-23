Severe Weather Statement issued for Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-24 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bent; Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Chivington to Queens Reservoir to near Lamar, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Chivington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BENT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO