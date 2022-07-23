ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man armed with semi-automatic rifle arrested in Topeka Walmart parking lot

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A man armed with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested just prior to entering a Walmart on Friday by Shawnee County deputies.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and patrol deputies were executing a search warrant and an attempt to locate on Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, of Topeka on July 22, 2022. This was being done in relation to a criminal threat investigation. He was later found walking in a Walmart parking lot around 6 p.m. at 2600 Rochester Rd.

Man taken to Topeka hospital with serious injuries following stabbing

Deputies took Eichelberger into custody before he could enter the store without issue. He was in possession of a short barrel semi-automatic rifle and ammunition. The rifle was concealed beneath his clothes on a sling.

A search warrant was later conducted on Eichelberger’s home in the 3400 block of NW Country Lane. He has since been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with felony criminal threat. The incident is still under investigation.

Comments / 22

Linda Claycomb
2d ago

I'm for the 2nd Amendment but if he was strutting around with an AR15 pistol for protection, why does he have to make it difficult for all concealed-carry? Pack a handgun for protection. I doubt he needs an AR15 against a slew of potential criminals. But in this particular case the LEOs already had "criminal threat" against him which is a whole different story so don't blame this on Law Enforcement.

Reply
4
Brandon Shannon
2d ago

people open and concealed carry in Walmart but we're not under investigation as well so and highly doubt he was going to use it in Walmart

Reply(1)
4
Kathy Thiessen
2d ago

I wonder what makes people think he wasn't going to use the semi-automatic in Wal-mart how many people go around carrying that kind of gun with you every day and have ammunition with you too. I feel the police saved a lot of lives Friday.

Reply(5)
3
