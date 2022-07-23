ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation making finding affordable housing difficult

By Janelle Pottinger
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqbU6_0gpld1zo00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – If it feels like finding affordable housing is difficult, that’s because it is.

Inflation: White House hopeful, economists worry

With interest rates and inflation both on the rise, 22News explains what you need to know about the current housing market.

It’s no secret that it’s harder to find an affordable place to call home sweet home. This year, the nationwide homeownership rate is 65.4%. Last year it was 66.9%.

Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of Realtors in Washington says part of the reason for this decrease is the increase in mortgage rates.

“Compared to just one year ago, it is about 50% higher monthly payment now for new setup buyers,” said Yun.

For the past two years, the housing market was ‘hot’, meaning there weren’t enough houses on the market to satisfy the demand for affordable housing. The solution, according to Yun is to build more houses.

“So builders want to build more apartment units or more homes. So more supply will eventually reduce rents and calm home prices. We need to build more homes, more supplies needed,” Yun said.

But how do these homes get built? Yun says the government needs to help.

In an e-mail statement, Congressman Richard Neal agrees, saying, “Building a fairer, more prosperous nation includes meaningful access to quality affordable housing. Last year, this committee put forward proposals that would cumulatively create nearly 1 million additional affordable homes.”

According to Rentdata.org, approximately 1 million of Massachusetts residents could receive housing benefits through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To find out if you qualify for these benefits, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Two arrested after sleeping inside unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after being found sleeping inside an unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield. According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokersperson Ryan Walsh, 40-year-old Wilberto Castro of Springfield and 30-year-old Amber Couture of Agawam were arrested after police were called to 38 High Street for a suspicious person inside an apartment on High Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

How hard the housing correction is hitting your local housing market, as told by one interactive map

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two months ago, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold call: The U.S. housing market, he said, was entering into a “housing correction.” At the time, some in the real estate industry brushed it off. How fast things change. Now, many of the biggest names in real estate have adopted Zandi’s “housing correction” rhetoric.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
Person
Richard Neal
Cheddar News

When Will Home Prices Come Down?

Many homebuyers are pushed out of the market because of soaring mortgage rates and housing prices. Cheddar News speaks with Meg Epstein, Founder and CEO of CA South, who breaks down the current state of the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singer Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Burned by the Housing Market, Americans Are Moving to Europe

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
REAL ESTATE
moneytalksnews.com

7 Housing Markets Where Bidding Wars Are Disappearing

It seems like only yesterday that bidding wars were popping up in housing markets across the country. As we reported previously, in February, 68.6% of home offers by Redfin agents were involved in a bidding war. But that was before mortgage rates exploded higher. Times most certainly have changed. In...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Business Economics#Housing Market#Housing Development#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#White House
MarketRealist

Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch

The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?
BUSINESS
CBS DFW

Housing market chills as mortgage rates, prices scare buyers

NEW YORK (AP) — It's the summer that cooled off the housing market.Rising mortgage rates have combined with already high home prices to discourage would-be buyers. Mortgage applications have declined sharply. Sales of previously occupied homes have fallen for five straight months, during what is generally the busiest time of year in real estate.The rate on a 30-year mortgage averaged around 5.51% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac; a year ago it was close to 2.88%. The increase in rates is leaving buyers with some unwelcome options: pay hundreds of dollars more for a mortgage, buy a smaller...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

The Average Rent for a Manhattan Apartment Just Hit a New Record High: Report

Click here to read the full article. Manhattanites are officially dishing out more money than ever for their monthly rent. Last month, the average monthly payout for an apartment on the island rose to $5,058, according to a new report by Miller Samuel Inc. and Douglas Elliman Real Estate. This staggering amount is a first for the Big Apple and a 29 percent increase year over year. The median rent price also went up 25 percent in June, amounting to $4,050 a month. Unfortunately, dealing with sky-high rents is a problem that brokers say city dwellers can expect to continue. “There...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates rise as eyes turn to next Fed rate hike

Mortgage rates increased once again this week as the market prepares for another interest rate hike after the Federal Reserve’s meeting later this month. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average rate increased to 5.54% for the week ending July 21, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This was up from last week when the average 30-year mortgage rate averaged 5.51% and from last year when it averaged just 2.78%.
BUSINESS
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy