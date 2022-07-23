Bethesda Man Released From Prison After Deadly Fire Exposed Secret Tunnels Under His Home

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway.Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach.The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver.Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.A 43-year-old man from Clarksburg, Maryland, got out of the car on the right side and was struck by a passing Toyota Corolla. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No other injuries were reported.Police said they are looking for the Lyft driver, who fled the scene after the crash.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CLARKSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO