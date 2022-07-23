ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Bethesda Man Released From Prison After Deadly Fire Exposed Secret Tunnels Under His Home

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wealthy stock trader who took elaborate steps to conceal a network of tunnels beneath his house in Bethesda until a man who helped dig them died in a fire was released from prison Friday. The fire that killed 21-year-old Askia Khafra on Sept. 10, 2017, exposed Daniel Beckwitt's...

