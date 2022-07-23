City of Palmview is conducting surveys to help solve flooding issues

PALMVIEW, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Drainage issues are some of the biggest challenges for the city of Palmview. To continue improving the area, city manager Michael Leo said the city has secured grant money from the State General Land Office to help solve flooding issues.

According to Leo, the grant requires community input but some people think it is a scam.

“We have a team of surveyors that are knocking on doors asking, you know, just three simple questions: How many people are in the household? Where do you fall in terms of the levels here? and that’s it,” he said.

Leo said those three questions will help them collect the necessary demographic data to qualify for the grant.

He said all surveyors will have city badges and marked vehicles, going door to door in two designated areas.

“South on the south west part of our jurisdiction, showers road south of the expressway, there’s a subdivision called Riverside subdivision; the second area is actually on the farthest east eastern part of our jurisdiction near veterans Boulevard 495, just south of Morefield road, he said.”

According to Leo, the goal is to collect as much community input in order to submit their grant request by the designated deadline.

“We have a deadline to submit for August 1,” said Leo. “We’re hoping to get some response before the end of the year to target next year or early next year for actual construction, where you can see projects in action.”

Although the grant money is only being used to fix these specific areas, Leo said the city is also working to fix other drainage issues.

