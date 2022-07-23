ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmview, TX

City of Palmview is conducting surveys to help solve flooding issues

By Xochilt Lagunas
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLNiw_0gplZ97m00

PALMVIEW, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Drainage issues are some of the biggest challenges for the city of Palmview. To continue improving the area, city manager Michael Leo said the city has secured grant money from the State General Land Office to help solve flooding issues.

Valley cities ask residents to conserve water

According to Leo, the grant requires community input but some people think it is a scam.

“We have a team of surveyors that are knocking on doors asking, you know, just three simple questions: How many people are in the household? Where do you fall in terms of the levels here? and that’s it,” he said.

Leo said those three questions will help them collect the necessary demographic data to qualify for the grant.

He said all surveyors will have city badges and marked vehicles, going door to door in two designated areas.

“South on the south west part of our jurisdiction, showers road south of the expressway, there’s a subdivision called Riverside subdivision; the second area is actually on the farthest east eastern part of our jurisdiction near veterans Boulevard 495, just south of Morefield road, he said.”

CCSO: Man evades arrest on dirt bike

According to Leo, the goal is to collect as much community input in order to submit their grant request by the designated deadline.

“We have a deadline to submit for August 1,” said Leo. “We’re hoping to get some response before the end of the year to target next year or early next year for actual construction, where you can see projects in action.”

Although the grant money is only being used to fix these specific areas, Leo said the city is also working to fix other drainage issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

McAllen Public Utility to start water meter replacement project

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The City of McAllen announced a water meter replacement project for residents and commercial buildings. “We’ll be replacing 48,000 of our water meters from the old style turban style meters to the new digital smart meters,” said Mark Vega the General Manager at McAllen Public Utility. Vega said the goal with the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 death toll increases in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19. Cameron County has received an additional 742 laboratory reports of COVID-19. This includes the following 409 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Between Saturday and Monday, the county confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths. A La Feria man in his 90s and a […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

19 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nineteen Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19 in one day. On Friday, the Cameron County Judge’s Office reported that 19 individuals that work for the county tested positive for COVID-19. Nine departments were affected by Friday’s COVID-19 report. Of the 19...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
informnny.com

TxDOT asking South Texans how best to expand border trade corridor

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Texas Department of Transportation is asking South Texans for input on a traffic study of the border region as it works to expand the region’s transportation corridor to improve trade with Mexico. TxDOT is conducting an online survey through Aug. 17 and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Palmview, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr 1-69C project paving to begin tonight

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr I-69C project is prompting nightly paving to begin tonight. Nightly paving operations will begin tonight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-69C (US 281) south, from Sprague Street to Nolana Loop. The project is projected to be completed Sept. 24.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen Public Utility to install ‘Smart Meters’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility announced the start of a water meter replacement project. The city’s news release said later in the summer MPU will install residential and commercial water meters with an automatic (smart) meter reading system. The release said replacing the old water meters will ensure MPU can accurately track water […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley cities ask residents to conserve water

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several cities across the Rio Grande Valley are asking residents to conserve water. Mission: The city of Mission asked residents on Wednesday to conserve water as part of their drought contingency plan. Residents are being asked to not water their lawns on Monday, Wednesday or Friday. Roma: The city […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

SPECIAL ELECTION: Early voting for Palmhurst mayor

PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting starts on July 25 for the special mayoral election in Palmhurst. To view your sample ballot, please visit click here. According to the city’s Facebook post, applications for Ballot by Mail can be found here or can be requested by calling the Hidalgo County Elections Department at 956-318-2570.
PALMHURST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
ValleyCentral

Federal loan aids in restoration of Weslaco apartments

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An apartment complex over 40 years old in Weslaco will get a major renovation. A news release said the Prospera Housing Community Services received a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) toward the renovation.
WESLACO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

TxDOT wants to hear from residents living between Palmview and Laredo

TxDOT NEWS RELEASE – TxDOT is conducting a planning study to enhance regional connectivity and address needed safety, mobility, and access considerations along US Highway 83 (US 83) from the Interstate 2 (I-2) terminus west of Palmview to the vicinity of Mangana-Hein Road in south Laredo. The study corridor continues north along State Loop 20 to its intersection with US 59 in east Laredo. The broader study area, encompassing Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, and Webb counties, was defined to capture the area of influence and potential benefits that the program of improvements may have in south Texas.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

HCISD board member of 27 years announces resignation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A longtime Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District board member announced her resignation. Gerry Fleuriet, a Harlingen native, has served as a board member since 1996. Fleuriet plans to resign at the end of the month. “She fills any room that she walks into with joy and wisdom,” Bobby Muniz, HCISD Board […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Free health care provided for RGV residents

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Department of State and Health Services is offering free health care to residents across the Rio Grande Valley.  Fernando Gonzalez is one of many residents who registered in person to attend the health clinic at James Pace Early College in Brownsville.  He said the clinic has been a huge […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ValleyCentral

Free health clinics to be offered across South Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering free health clinics throughout the week at locations across South Texas. The department’s aim is to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies, an initiative that is now called Operation Border Health Preparedness. Available services at the clinics include medical exams, immunizations […]
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Free medical services to be offered during Operation Border Health /Preparedness

SAN JUAN, Texas – From Monday, July 25, to Saturday, July 30, the Texas Health and Human Services will carry out Operation Border Health/Preparedness (OBHP). OBHP is a program that sets up sites around the Rio Grande Valley, offering residents free health services. Services include general physician services, immunizations, screenings, sport physicals, dental services, vision services, and more.
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

Over 250 acres burned in Laguna Seca area

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A fire has burned several hundred acres in the Laguna Seca area, according to Hidalgo County officials. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife firefighters, along with Texas A&M Forest Service, have contained a fire in the Laguna Seca area. Between 250 and 300 acres were burned, according to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshall.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County to give away 1000 backpacks

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the start of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, Cameron County Precinct 4 is offering free supplies to help parents during the back-to-school season. From 9 a.m. to noon on July 30, the county will offer free haircuts for children at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Law Enforcement Sweep Multiple Stash Houses

In the span of two days, Texas law enforcement has been able to shut down three different stash houses where unlawful migrants were being held, some allegedly against their will. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents apprehended people in two of those three smuggling stash houses and pursued...
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

First in Nation pest found in maguey leaves

ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agriculture Specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations intercepted a “First in Nation” pest, found within a shipment of maguey leaves. The agency’s news release said the interception occurred on July 18 at the Roma International Bridge during an...
ROMA, TX
kurv.com

Cameron County Officials Asks Residents To Conserve Water

Cameron County officials are asking residents to conserve water to help them deal with low reservoir levels. The Laguna Madre Water District issued Stage Three water restrictions for its customers earlier this week. They say low water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs have made the restrictions necessary. Lawn...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy