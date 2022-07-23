ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

911 calls released after man killed by NC police amid kidnapping

By Ciara Lankford
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePm2m_0gplXyge00

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Several 911 calls have been released in connection to a reported kidnapping turned officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday in Gastonia.

New 911 calls allege that the now deceased suspect, Jason Lipscomb, 21, had taken a woman’s vehicle without her consent and was not authorized to pick up two children from a local day care.

A spokesperson for the police department said the situation started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday as a call for kidnapping at Precious Moments Daycare on West 5 th Avenue. They said a family member of two young children informed them Lipscomb had picked up the children from the facility without authorization.

Lipscomb’s stepfather, Robert Hamlett, said the children are the kids of his stepson’s in-laws.

Police said they received information the two kidnapped children were with Lipscomb in the 400 block of North Edgemont Avenue in Gastonia. The two children were found at the location safe and unharmed.

Video obtained this week shows the moments Lipscomb attempted to flee the scene. Video shows him running over a Gastonia officer with his vehicle as a flurry of shots are fired by police at Lipscomb, ultimately killing him.

911 Call No. 1

Dispatch : Gaston County 911, 514, what’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: I don’t have the address mam, but I called earlier this morning about [inaudible] who came to my house, he went to the basement, and took my kids. That’s kidnapping, those are not his kids.

Dispatch : Mam, where did he take the kids from?

Caller: Precious Moments on West 5 th Avenue. Precious Moments.

Dispatch : Okay, do you know their address there? I’ve got 2148 West 5 th Avenue, is that correct?

Caller: Yes, mam, I’m sorry, I can’t think right now

Dispatch : Just take a deep breath, I’m going to ask you some questions, okay? You said [inaudible]?

Caller: Yes, mam.

Dispatch : Okay, and how is he related to the children?

Caller: He is not related to them mam, that’s why I don’t understand why they even let him…

Dispatch : Mam, what’s your first name?

Caller: [Inaudible]

Dispatch : Mam, I’m going to ask you some questions, I know you’re very upset, but I’m going to get you help, okay? Alright, so when did he come pick them up and how old are the children?

Caller: He just did. He’s been calling me, saying he got my kids. I didn’t believe it, I didn’t believe it. And then when I’m at the daycare I see the supers saying y’all gave him [inaudible], my boys. They gave them to him.

Dispatch : How old are the children?

Caller: One and three years old.

911 Call No. 2

Dispatch : Hello, I’ve lost contact, [inaudible]?

Caller: Yeah, I’m on my way, going over there right now.

Dispatch : Okay, and what kind of car does he drive?

Caller: He’s stole my…he’s in a stolen car, is what I’m saying. It’s a Honda. It’s a 2018 Honda. It’s a stolen car.

Dispatch : Did you report it stolen?

Caller: We reported it stolen last night, mam.

Dispatch : Okay.

Caller: It’s apartment number…hold on.

Dispatch : Where was it reported stolen?

Caller: Mam, it was stolen from my house.

Dispatch : I understand but I don’t know your address.

Caller: [Inaudible]

Dispatch : Okay. This helps the responders. We’re trying to figure out what’s going on. What color is the Honda?

Caller: They’re calling me, that’s why I’m asking.

Dispatch : Is the officer trying to call the female?

Caller: [Inaudible]

Dispatcher : Okay, so he’s not on the pick-up list for your children, right? Can you hear me?

Caller: [Inaudible]

“During the course of that investigation, the suspect was operating a vehicle, struck one of our officers, and at least one officer discharged his service weapon,” said Rick Goodale with the Gastonia Police Department.

Surveillance video shows multiple Gastonia police officers firing their service weapons.

Goodale said the officer that was run over by Lipscomb was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A staff member at Precious Moments Daycare declined to comment on the situation, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and Gastonia Police Internal Affairs division is conducting its own investigation as well.

The officers who discharged their weapons will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is customary with officer-involved shootings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

