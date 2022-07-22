ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Sports, chess, comics, and more | Openings in PRD camps

By Exedra Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 25 – 29 Camp Everything (full and half...

Who’s that Good Dog?

Family: Gary, Olivia, Charlotte Theut and Jen Colton. Adoption story: Sydney was a 9 week-old rescue from Hop Along in Oakland. She was from a litter of 9 pups and sometimes we run into her siblings at beaches, trails and around Piedmont. Likes: Swimming, playing ball, belly scratches, barking, naps,...
PIEDMONT, CA
Judy Juanita’s newest book explores the changing Black experience in Oakland

Award-winning poet, novelist and playwright Judy Juanita had the official launch for her newest book of short stories on July 16 at SweetFingers Jamaican Restaurant in East Oakland. The book, titled “The High Price of Freeways,” is co-winner of the Tartt First Fiction Award. The collection of stories chronicles the...
OAKLAND, CA
Tracking COVID in Piedmont | July 26

There have been 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Piedmont since last week, according to the Alameda County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard. COVID case counts in Piedmont on Tuesday stood at 1,563— up from 1,534 on July 19. (Case data is updated daily but may change as the county reconciles its records. Official numbers do not reflect actual local case numbers due to increased use of home testing.)
PIEDMONT, CA
The Blotter | Woman arrested trying to sell jewelry

A woman was arrested in Piedmont after refusing to leave a front porch while apparently trying to sell jewelry door-to-door. The incident happened the night of July 21. At 8 :52 p.m., she was reported to police. A white female wearing a black romper was attempting to sell jewelry at a residence on Linda Avenue. When Piedmont Police arrived, they investigated and detained the individual. It was discovered she had two warrants for DUI out of Alameda County and was taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
PIEDMONT, CA

