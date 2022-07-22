Sports, chess, comics, and more | Openings in PRD camps

Family: Gary, Olivia, Charlotte Theut and Jen Colton. Adoption story: Sydney was a 9 week-old rescue from Hop Along in Oakland. She was from a litter of 9 pups and sometimes we run into her siblings at beaches, trails and around Piedmont. Likes: Swimming, playing ball, belly scratches, barking, naps,...
Award-winning poet, novelist and playwright Judy Juanita had the official launch for her newest book of short stories on July 16 at SweetFingers Jamaican Restaurant in East Oakland. The book, titled “The High Price of Freeways,” is co-winner of the Tartt First Fiction Award. The collection of stories chronicles the...
There have been 29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Piedmont since last week, according to the Alameda County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard. COVID case counts in Piedmont on Tuesday stood at 1,563— up from 1,534 on July 19. (Case data is updated daily but may change as the county reconciles its records. Official numbers do not reflect actual local case numbers due to increased use of home testing.)
The City of Piedmont’s efforts to comply with new state-mandated housing requirements as reflected in the new Draft Housing Element have been the topic of much debate in recent months, most notably over exactly where the city might place 587 new housing units. The City Council will consider revisions...
A woman was arrested in Piedmont after refusing to leave a front porch while apparently trying to sell jewelry door-to-door. The incident happened the night of July 21. At 8 :52 p.m., she was reported to police. A white female wearing a black romper was attempting to sell jewelry at a residence on Linda Avenue. When Piedmont Police arrived, they investigated and detained the individual. It was discovered she had two warrants for DUI out of Alameda County and was taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
Marine terminals have reopened and are operating normally once again at the Port of Oakland following a shutdown by truckers over California’s gig worker law, port officials said. The terminals were operating freely on Saturday following the shutdown over Assembly Bill 5, which reclassified some independent contractors as employees....
