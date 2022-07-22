Sports, chess, comics, and more | Openings in PRD camps

A woman was arrested in Piedmont after refusing to leave a front porch while apparently trying to sell jewelry door-to-door. The incident happened the night of July 21. At 8 :52 p.m., she was reported to police. A white female wearing a black romper was attempting to sell jewelry at a residence on Linda Avenue. When Piedmont Police arrived, they investigated and detained the individual. It was discovered she had two warrants for DUI out of Alameda County and was taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

