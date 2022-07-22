Tracy Lynn Cloud

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze, 65, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Northland in Kansas City, MO surrounded by family. A Rosary will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church, 714 S. 3rd Street, Odessa, MO. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. George Catholic Church or Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association. Memories of Steve and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamily FH.com or on our Facebook Page.

ODESSA, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO