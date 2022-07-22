ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, MO

Tracy Lynn Cloud

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Lynn Cloud - age 45 of Lathrop, MO passed away...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Walter "Fred" Sherman

Walter "Fred" Sherman - age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LATHROP, MO
KMZU

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze, 65, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Northland in Kansas City, MO surrounded by family. A Rosary will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church, 714 S. 3rd Street, Odessa, MO. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. George Catholic Church or Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association. Memories of Steve and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamily FH.com or on our Facebook Page.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Irma Faye Danner

Irma Faye Danner, 89, of Lawson, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Aspire Senior Care Living Center in Excelsior Springs. Irma was born on September 21, 1932, in Knoxville, the daughter of Everett Robert and Bessie (O’Dell) Manley. She was united in marriage to Paul Marion Danner of Lexington in September of 1949; he survives of the home.
LAWSON, MO
KMZU

Joseph Glen “Joe” Osborne

Joseph Glen “Joe” Osborne, 41, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. Joe was born on November 29, 1980, in Lee’s Summit, the son of Steven E. and Cheryl A. (White) Osborne. Survivors include: his mother and stepfather, Cheryl (Robert) Swope of Polo;...
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Cleo Frances Hayes

Cleo Frances Hayes, 91, of, Richmond, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Cleo was born on February 28, 1931, in Carrollton, the daughter of Frank and Ora (Austin) Snyder. She was united in marriage to James E. “Jim” Hayes of Carrollton on November 16, 1952; he preceded her in death on December 19, 2016.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

James Charles O’Dell

James Charles O’Dell, 62, of Higginsville passed away July 24, 2022 at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Evelyn Earnest. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. James was born December 30,...
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Patricia (Pat) Galbrecht

Bosworth resident, Patricia (Pat) Galbrecht die Saturday, July 23, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, July 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bittiker funeral home. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 30th at 10 a.m. in Hale Cemetery.
BOSWORTH, MO
KMZU

Floyd Calvin Holsted, Sr.

Floyd Calvin Holsted, Sr., age 81, a Trenton, Missouri, resident, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Floyd was born the son of Carl Allen and Alice Marie (Timberlake) Holsted on April 4, 1941, in Platte County, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Pamela Kay LeClaire. She preceded him in death in May 5, 2020. He was an over the road truck driver by trade. He drove for several companies over the years. Floyd loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing the lottery and enjoyed animals, especially his dogs and goats.
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Dr. Robert Pavlu

Carrollton resident, Dr. Robert Pavlu, 82, died Friday, July 22, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Visitation is from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, at Bittiker Funeral Home.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Motorcycle crash injurious to Excelsior Springs driver

RAY COUNTY, MO - A resident of Excelsior Springs was injured Saturday evening during a motorcycle wreck. Highway Patrol lists the driver, Randy Baughman, 65, with moderate injuries after failure to round a curve on Route O in Ray County, traveling north near 128th Street. Baughman received transportation to Liberty...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KMZU

Left lane closure scheduled for northbound MO 291 Bridge over MO River on July 26

JACKSON & CLAY COUNTIES – MoDOT will be closing the left lane of northbound MO Route 291 Bridge over the Missouri River DAILY beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29. Crews will be inspecting a gas pipeline attached to the bridge. There could be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Gladstone PD seeking vehicle of interest regarding car thefts

GLADSTONE, Mo. – Police seek assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest regarding car thefts in the area. According to the Gladstone Police Department, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Sunday July 24, a gray Ford Escape with unknown license plates unsuccessfully attempted to steal a Ford F-350. The suspect vehicle fled the scene when the truck alarm sounded. At approximately 5:50 a.m., the suspect successfully stole a black Ford F-250. It was recovered by officers near 5500 N. Woodland shortly after. On Monday, July 25, the same vehicle was seen attempting to steal another Ford F-350 truck.
GLADSTONE, MO
KMZU

Teen drowns attempting rescue in Holt County

HOLT COUNTY, Mo. -- A teen from Oregon, Mo., drowned while helping another swimmer in the Missouri River Friday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says the incident occurred in Holt County, a half mile North of Paynes Landing. Apparently Alexander K. Harris, 18, went to the aid of another swimmer who was struggling. Harris went under and did not resurface. Harris was pronounced after Red Oak and Clarinda divers recovered his body.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Join Science in the Park at Smith's Fork Park

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - The final day of Science in the Park is quickly approaching, but don’t let that stop you from joining in the summer fun. With this Smithville Parks and Recreation event underway, kids can get out into the community and learn something new, according to Recreation and Marketing Manager of Smithville Parks and Recreation, Brittney Propes.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KMZU

ATV crash is fatal for Winston man

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. -- An elderly Winston man is dead after being crushed by his own ATV in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says William D. Mastin, 69, was northbound across rough terrain on private property about a mile North of Winston. The John Deere ATV overturned and came to rest on top of Mastin. The Daviess County Coroner pronounce Mastin at the scene.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Residents report phone scam to Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO - Residents have reported a scam in Caldwell County. The Sheriff's office says potential victims receive phone calls asking for funds; usually $5,000, to either assist in resolving a kidnapping, or as a hostage demand. The Sheriff says do not provide personal information, and check on loved...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

