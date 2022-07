Most attics have long-forgotten items hidden away and AEP Ohio’s service center in Hillsboro is no different. On a rainy day earlier this year, some of the shop’s lineworkers were showing new employees around the 170-year-old building. When they made their way to the attic they noticed a hole in the ceiling leading to a crawl space where they soon discovered a trove of rare artifacts.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO