Two pilots die in helicopter crash fighting Idaho wildfire

Two pilots have died in a helicopter crash while fighting the Moose fire near Salmon.

One of the pilots was identified by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office as 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls. The second pilot, 36-year-old Jared Bird, was from Anchorage, Alaska. The crash involved a CH-47D “Chinook” and occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday near the Salmon River.

Both pilots worked for ROTAK Heli Fire, an Anchorage-based company that is assisting in fighting the wildfire, which has grown to 23,620 acres in size as of Thursday night, the latest assessment available on Friday.

Several agencies attempted to assist the pilots, including the U.S. Forest Service, Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and Salmon Search and Rescue.

Gov. Brad Little ordered flags at half-staff Friday.

“Our hearts are heavy with the news that we lost two firefighters ... in the line of duty on the Moose Fire burning near Salmon,” Little said. “The men were experienced pilots, and both served our country in the armed forces. Our brave firefighters face extremely challenging conditions head on to protect lives, property, and the land. Idahoans are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of these firefighters as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, as does the cause of the Moose Fire. The fire, 21 miles north of Salmon, reportedly began last Sunday afternoon, fueled by trees and brush.

Recent hot weather has dried the plant life, making it more susceptible to the blaze. Temperatures have hit the mid and high 90s, part of a heat wave that has put millions of Americans across the country on notice. A red flag warning was issued for Friday due to wind gusts 30-35 mph with shifting winds in the evening along with humidity around 10 percent, according to InciWeb, the Incident Information System.

Firefighters from across the country are working to take inventory of buildings at risk, with defense tactics planned as concern grows the fire will spread to U.S. Highway 93.

“Today firefighters will continue holding and improving line around the north end of the fire,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a Friday news update on its website. “Structure protection will continue along Salmon River Road and Highway 93. With high wind, hot temperatures and low humidity in the forecast today, the potential remains for the fire to reach Highway 93.”

The Forest Service estimated it could be more than a month, in late August, before the fire is completely contained.

An air quality advisory was put into effect Friday in Lemhi County by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to prohibit open burning, citing health concerns from the smoke already coming from the Moose Fire. The ban will be in effect until 3 p.m. Monday.

Resources assigned to stopping the fire include 690 personnel, 19 hand crews, 39 engines and eight helicopters.