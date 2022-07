Probably the most well-known breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sundown Boulevard residence on Saturday, Could 14. The Griddle, identified for its lengthy morning strains and its automobile tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sundown this week after working as an itinerant brunch choice for a lot of the previous two years. Now the restaurant is again at its cozy nook, able to serve clients from the massive cubicles and large tables inside.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO