Danielle Beck started her online women’s clothing and accessories brand Ivy & Pine in 2019. The next year, she rented a space at Huntington Beach’s Optima Salon Suites where she held shopping appointments for customers. Beck opened her first boutique in Costa Mesa in 2021, and this year she moved to a more prominent space down the street. “I wanted the concept to feel as if you went to a friend’s house who has really great style and you got to shop in their closet,” Beck says. “And finding really great clothes that make you feel like a badass.”

1 DAY AGO