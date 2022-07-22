ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NURSE TALK: What are your hobbies and interests?

oknursingtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesthaven Nursing Home, located in Stillwater. “I like to go hiking. We do a lot of sports in...

oknursingtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma City to become home to professional softball team

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City will become the new home of a professional softball team. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Spark has been named the newest franchise in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. “Oklahoma City is a wonderful community-driven environment that will foster these young ladies in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family in Midwest City searches for peacocks for days

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A family in Midwest City has been searching for their peacocks for days. The search ended up bringing neighbors together. After days on the loose, the two jail-birds are back in custody, and their owner said it took a neighborhood effort to track them down.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Nursing Homes#Softball#Rn#Lpn
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for July 25-29: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Ramsey Thornton is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/ramsey.thornton. Tuesday, July 26. Josh Fudge is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/_joshfudge. Wednesday, July...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Next up for PlatePay: The Chickasaw Turnpike in south central Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's transition to cashless tolling is moving along as planned. The OTA approved $10.5 million to be used to purchase the hardware needed to assist the transition at its meeting on Tuesday. Converting Oklahoma's turnpikes to cashless tolling was first proposed after...
SULPHUR, OK
KLAW 101

This Once Abandoned Oklahoma Movie Drive In on Historic Route 66 is Reopening!

It's a blast from the past! Get ready for one of the coolest retro renovations in the Sooner State that will take you back to the 1950s. The Tee Pee Drive-In is located on historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, OK. and is being completely rebuilt, remodeled, and rejuvenated. Once finished the drive-in will reopen to the public. Not only will they be showing great current and classic movies, but they'll also be hosting concerts and other events!
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Haunted Highway Becoming Tourist Attraction

A section of Oklahoma's Highway 20, between Tulsa and Pryor, is becoming a tourist sopt for those who like to visit places that are allegedly haunted. The stretch of highway is being touted in several tourist magazines and on social media sites for the sighting of a 10-year-old boy who is hitchhiking on the road. Those who have "met" him say he is wearing non-descript clothing that could be from any era and he is thumbing his away back and forth between the two cities. Drivers who have picked up the ghost hitchhiker say he speaks to them and then disappears from their car. Whether the sightings are true or not, the stories have caught the attention of ghostbusters and haunting experts who are currently investigating.
TULSA, OK
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give families thousands in Oklahoma

photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Carnival will return at Yukon’s Czech Day

Kolache baking already is underway as parade and craft show entries start coming in for Yukon’s Czech Day, which will see the triumphant return of a carnival this fall. The 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival will be Saturday Oct. 1 in Yukon – the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”
YUKON, OK
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City, OK — 30 Top Places!

Oklahoma City, nicknamed OKC, is the stunning capital of the Sooner State. It is the ideal destination for you to go on a long-awaited getaway while enjoying a culinary adventure by dining at its many fantastic eateries. Satisfy your taste buds by starting the day with a mouth-watering meal at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
familydestinationsguide.com

20 Best Restaurants in OKC, OK — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Step into the land of the cowboys when you take time to stay in OKC. This city is a mecca for western culture with cowboy museums, rodeos, and other exciting attractions to keep you busy. What’s more, it has a dynamic food scene that foodies are sure to enjoy discovering....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy