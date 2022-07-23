ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jefferson, NC

Gap Civil in the Backstreet Park July 29

WEST JEFFERSON — The band Gap Civil will perform in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson Friday, July 29, 5:30 to 7 p.m., as part of the West Jefferson Community Partnership 2022 Summer Concert Series.

In its 11th year, the Summer Concert Series continues to provide music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmer’s Market.

Gap Civil is an old-time band based in Sparta, NC. Formed in 2017, musicians Caroline Noel Beverley, guitar and vocals; Christ Johnson, banjo and bass; Lucas Pasley, fiddle and vocals; and Kyle Dean Smith, bass and lead guitar, perform their music that is rooted in the traditions of the region, a diamond-shaped area extending roughly from Sparta, Lowgap, Galax, and Whitetop. Their performances encourage folks to tap their toes and get up and dance. Their latest album was released July 9.

The Tourism Development Authority is the individual sponsor for Gap Civil’s concert. Sound is also provided by the Tourism Development Authority for all concerts this year. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend.

Participating organizations include: Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, New River Conservancy, Partnership of Ashe, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, North Carolina Extension service, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, West Jefferson Lions Club, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority, and individual and business community members. The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community and family life of our town.

Enjoy a Backstreet Park concert every Friday in July and August. For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit www.visitwestjefferson.org.

