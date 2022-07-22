ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Newsom signs gun law inspired by Texas abortion ban

By Jared Gans
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4217FP_0gpk6ZSM00
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) celebrates after singing a gun control law surrounded by state officials.

(The Hill) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law on Friday to allow private citizens to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute certain illegal firearms, modeled after Texas’s recent anti-abortion law.

A release from Newsom’s office states that the law will award at least $10,000 per each illegal assault weapon and ghost gun — those made at one’s home to avoid tracing — identified in a lawsuit. Private citizens could also receive at least that amount through lawsuits against dealers who illegally sell to individuals under 21 years old.

The law is based on after a Texas one that allows private citizens to file lawsuits against those who perform, aid or abet an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which could be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

Newsom had originally called on the California legislature to pass a similarly framed law on guns after the court allowed the Texas abortion law to take effect.

“Our message to the criminals spreading illegal weapons in California is simple: You have no safe harbor here in the Golden State,” he said in a news release. “While the Supreme Court rolls back reasonable gun safety measures, California continues adding new ways to protect the lives of our kids. California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court.”

The bill follows the Supreme Court’s decision last month to expand gun rights, with the justices ruling 6-3 that the Second Amendment grants an individual the right to carry a handgun outside the home.

Newsom signed the bill at Santa Monica College, where a gunman killed five in 2013 using an unserialized AR-15 rifle. The shooter built the firearm using legally purchased parts, and the weapon would have been subject to the new law.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta said California has the strongest gun laws and one of the lowest firearm mortality rates in the country,

“This is not a coincidence. More guns do not make us safer — laws like these do. Period,” Bonta said in the release. “I am committed to enforcing our commonsense gun safety laws, and keeping weapons of war off our streets and out of the hands of dangerous individuals.”

Newsom signed a handful of other bills on Thursday in efforts to address gun violence, imposing a range of limits including a 10-year prohibition on individuals convicted of child or elder abuse possessing a weapon and requiring the state justice department to conduct inspections of gun dealers at least every three years starting in 2024.

Newsom has also taken out an ad in three Texas newspapers slamming Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his record on guns and abortion. The ad uses Abbott’s words in reference to the Texas abortion law to note how gun violence takes children’s lives every year.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

New human remains reportedly found in Lake Mead

(KLAS) – National Park Service (NPS) rangers have confirmed there was a report of human remains found at Lake Mead Monday afternoon. According to the NPS, the report came from a person at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach at Lake Mead around 4:30 p.m. Park rangers set up a...
SCIENCE
KFOR

1,800 Afghan refugees adjusting to life in Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – In Oklahoma, there are 1,800 new neighbors who have fled from Afghanistan this year. As you can imagine, it’s been a massive change for them – and leadership is putting out a new guide for us to help them in their new journey.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Gavin Newsom
KFOR

Oklahoma 1 of 9 states seeing gas prices below $4 per gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Gas prices across the country continue to fall for the sixth week in a row. As of Monday, prices have even fallen below $4 per gallon in nine states. GasBuddy data show the national average is down 56.7 cents from June. However, prices are still more than a dollar per gallon higher than the same time in 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Gun Law#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
KFOR

Energy Dept. backs $2.5B loan to GM venture for EV batteries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution is set to receive a $2.5 billion loan from the Energy Department to build battery cell factories for electric vehicles in three states. The Energy Department said it has made a conditional...
LANSING, MI
KFOR

These American staple foods are banned in other countries

(NEXSTAR) — A California lawsuit recently put Mars, Inc. in the hot seat, claiming one of its candies contained toxins that are unsafe to eat. The class action suit filed earlier this month accuses the candy manufacturer of including “heightened levels” of titanium dioxide, or TiO2, in its Skittles candy. The petitioner pointed to the European Union phasing out the use of titanium dioxide with a full ban going into place next month; however, Skittles aren’t the only popular American food containing ingredients banned or limited in other countries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFOR

Storm shelter company closure leads to warranty concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A well-known tornado shelter company has closed its doors. Some customers with leaky shelters have now turned to KFOR, wondering what this means for their warranty. Jason Haney had heard tales of Oklahoma severe weather when he moved to the Sooner State last year. “Tornadoes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KFOR

Record-Breaking Heat, but Rain Moves in by the Weekend

We’ll see a record-breaking warm start Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tuesday looks like it will be sunnier, windier and hotter than today. I’ll be tracking highs in the 100’s again. A Heat Advisory and an Excessive...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

KFOR

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy