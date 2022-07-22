ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

KLTV

Report of driver waving gun leads to pursuit from Smith to Van Zandt County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested after a pursuit that started in Smith County and ended in Van Zandt County. According to Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny, law enforcement received a report from a motorist of someone waving a gun. A Pct. 5 deputy constable then conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description given to them.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 injured, 1 detained after Longview shooting

The blankets are hand-embroidered with a logo Kari's family developed, depicting Kari and her two children who were with her when she was killed. The Longview ISD free lunch program is also supplemented by the school district’s garden, which is located behind the administration building. Chapel Hill ISD along with Pine Tree ISD in Longview will also continue the free lunch program.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview PD responding to shooting on Harroun Dr.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department are responding to a shooting on Harroun Drive. A 2:55 p.m., LPD was called out to the 500 block of Harroun Drive to a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers were informed that one person was shot with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to LPD PIO Brandon Thornton.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office names 2 arrested after standoff, fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people involved with an hours-long standoff Monday night have been booked into the Henderson County jail on multiple charges. Micheal Downey, 37, and Kristin Odell, 33, both of Mabank, were charged each with evading arrest and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. According to a report by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Downey and Odell were the sole occupants of a vehicle that Eustace Police Department attempted to stop at 6 p.m. Monday evening. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle arrived at the Cedar Creek Cove subdivision, when Odell and Downey allegedly fled after exiting the vehicle.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)

Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux, of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, of Tyler, 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., of Tyler, and 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca, of Mexico, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision that also killed another person early Friday morning in Smith County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at 5:20 a.m. on Highway 110 near County Road 48 [...]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Most Arrests in Anderson County, Texas This Past Weekend Involved Drugs

Everyone knows that working in law enforcement in East Texas or anywhere for that matter is a difficult and stressful job. But these brave men and women are putting their lives on the line to make sure our communities are staying safe. Local law enforcement keeps a list of all the people arrested and I’ve reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to see who was arrested this past weekend (7/22/22-7/24/22).
KLTV

Warrant issued for Tyler man accused of violating burn ban

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is calling for the public’s help in finding Keith Alan Cubbit. Cubbit, 40, lives off County Road 337 in Tyler, where officers completed a search earlier today but did not find him. He is wanted for violating a burn ban and evading arrest.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Family’s home total loss after fire in Ore City

ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Ore City on Tuesday night. According to Ore City Fire Chief Gaston DeBerry, the call came in at around 6:30 p.m. They responded to a large house on fire on Wild Daisy Road. He said no one was home when the fire started.
ORE CITY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Smith County, Texas Residents are Now in Stage 2 of Mandatory Water Rationing

Many of us remember the summer of 2011 in East Texas. That year we experienced some brutal heat across the area with no rain and no clouds to shield us from the sun. Our shade trees didn't even help. That summer of 2011, Tyler had a 46 day streak of above 100 degree temperatures, including two in a row above 110. Longview had two 19 day streaks above 100 degrees in 2011. Its not that bad this summer in East Texas but its close. This current drought has brought water restrictions for many including a new mandatory restriction for those in Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — July 18-24, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of July 18-24, 2022, included:. David Jeffus, 22 years of age, of Frankston was arrested on July 19, 2022, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Payne, Shannon, 47...
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gregg County maintenance causes lane closures this week

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Flaggers will be controlling traffic on FM 2207 this week as crews perform maintenance in Gregg County causing lane closures. According to TxDOT, starting this week, crews will be working on a blade level up, base repairs and edging operations on FM 2207. Maintenance will be northbound and southbound from […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Man arrested in connection with Thursday Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have made an arrest in a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Harroun Drive at about 2:55 p.m. According to Brandon Thornton, Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department, one person was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect was detained. He has been identified as Malik Thompson, 23. Thompson was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Gregg County Jail.
LONGVIEW, TX
inForney.com

One killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 175

KEMP, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 175 Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers were dispatched to the crash at approximately 6:26 a.m., DPS Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
KEMP, TX
CBS19

Roadway cleared after 18-wheeler crash on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash that backed up traffic on Interstate 20 in Smith County Friday morning has been cleared. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near the Hwy. 271 exit ramp in the eastbound lanes. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Marshall opens emergency cooling center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - High temperatures in Harrison County this week have led to an emergency cooling center opening in the City of Marshall. The Marshall Fire Department Community Room will serve as an emergency cooling center starting Monday. The center will provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning...
MARSHALL, TX

