West Jefferson, NC

Caboose Kids: It’s all about perspective

By Staff Report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

WEST JEFFERSON — Calling all Caboose Kids to join representatives from Western Youth Network Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m., as children are provided with activities, including a paint-pouring activity, to help each see how the same thing can be seen in different ways.

There will be take-home projects and materials as well as handouts for parents. Western Youth Network’s mission is to build youth of character and confidence so that every young person in the High Country reaches their full potential. WYN provides after school care and mentoring. For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.westernyouthnetwork.org.

Imagination Ashe continues its sponsorship of Caboose Kids every Saturday morning at the West Jefferson Backstreet Park’s Connie the Caboose. Caboose Kids is a family enrichment and entertainment program and is a collaborative effort of many nonprofits and organizations in the county, spearheaded by Imagination Ashe. Each Saturday event is free and open to Ashe County residents and visitors whose kids are between the ages 3 – 10 years of age as well as their siblings.

A conductor — a volunteer from the Ashe County Little Theatre — will blow a whistle to announce the beginning and end of each event. These Caboose Kids programs will run every Saturday until Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Connie the Caboose in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson. In case of rain, programs will be cancelled. Tune in to WKSK 93.5 FM by 9 a.m. for these announcements.

The sponsoring organization of Caboose Kids is Imagination Ashe with individual Saturday sponsors including Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Partnership of Ashe, Ashe County Public Library, Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, Farmers Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Keep Ashe Beautiful, North Carolina Extension Service, North Carolina Parks & Recreation and Western Youth Network.

To help ensure the safety of all children attending Caboose Kids, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please contact Karen Moll, 336-977-9111 or www.imaginationashe@yahoo.com for more information.

Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

