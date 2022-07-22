The biggest gaming news of the week: July 22, 2022

We’re roughly halfway through summer at long last. Imagine going outside and not immediately melting into a sizzling puddle of flesh and bone — I miss those days, friends. Thankfully, avoiding the sun is easy when staying inside and playing video games like a nocturnal cave creature is an option.

Unlike last week, many recent headlines didn’t involve massive release date announcements. There were more strange little happenings, like Doom co-creator John Romero making another FPS, Diablo promotional tattoos, and an official Lego Atari 2600. The only massive hype-cycle adjacent stuff came from Madden NFL 23’s rating week reveals.

That does it for honorable mentions, though. So let’s look at the most prominent gaming stories from this week.

Resident Evil fans despise the Netflix show

So Netflix’s Resident Evil TV show has been out just over one week, and imagine that: everybody hates it. Die-hard fans do, anyway, mainly because it doesn’t respect the source material while incorporating loads of cringe-worthy CW teen drama nonsense. Seeing the immensely talented Lance Reddick have nothing interesting to do is sad. It’s another dreadful video game adaptation added to the pile, unfortunately.

Bungie takes legal action against a Destiny 2 cheater

Unfortunately, people working in this industry have to deal with a lot of abuse from toxic fans who think harassment is fun. Bungie, the developer behind Destiny 2, isn’t putting up with it. Earlier this month, the studio filed a lawsuit against someone for cheating and threatening to “burn down” Bungie’s headquarters, among other heinous acts. Where it goes from here is anybody’s guess, but seeing a significant company take a stand is excellent.

Pokimane temporarily leaves Twitch

Imane’ Pokimane’ Anys is unquestionably one of Twitch’s biggest stars. So when she suddenly announced an indefinite hiatus from the platform earlier this week, everyone was pretty surprised. She’s not giving up on streaming or anything like that and will return to the content creator scene eventually, but there wasn’t much clarity surrounding the matter other than she needs a break. In fairness, we all need some RnR every so often.

Microsoft (almost) owns Activision Blizzard

It’s looking like Xbox’s purchase of Activision Blizzard will go through. Many predicted that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would block or stall things ahead of time, which could still happen, but Microsoft has already provided the necessary paperwork. Should everything look good, Activision Blizzard might be an internal Xbox division as early as next month.

Minecraft will not support NFTs

Mojang will not support any NFT or blockchain technology implementation within Minecraft from third-party companies. The announcement was fairly direct, stating that digital scarcity has no place within official Minecraft servers. It’s not a surprising move, though not many massive gaming companies have directly addressed the hot-button topic of NFTs quite like this.

Streamer offers $20,000 to anyone that completes wild Halo challenge

Let’s close this out with a fun story. Earlier this month, Twitch and YouTube star Charlie’ Cr1tikal’ White came up with a devilish challenge: complete a Halo 2 Anniversary Legendary All Skulls On (LASO) playthrough without dying. There’s $20,000 up for grabs, and while that makes the bounty sound appealing, LASO runs are brutal beyond belief. Imagine invisible enemies one-shotting you at every turn while weapons contain almost no ammo. It’s the kind of nightmare that’ll have you waking up in a cold sweat.

That’s all for this week! Check back next Friday for another news roundup.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.