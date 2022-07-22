ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Blue Jays’ Tapia hits inside-the-park grand slam vs Red Sox

By KYLE HIGHTOWER Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ux1D6_0gpjhK6q00
Toronto Blue Jays’ Raimel Tapia (15) celebrates his inside-the-park grand slam that scored Lourdes Gurriel Jr., center left, Danny Jansen, left, and Santiago Espinal (5) during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

BOSTON — Toronto’s Raimel Tapia hit aninside-the-park grand slam Friday night after Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the Fenway Park lights and didn’t hustle after it.

Tapia’s sprint around the bases highlighted a record scoring outburst for the Blue Jays, who surpassed the franchise mark for runs in a game with their 25th during the fifth inning. They led 27-5 after 7 1/2 innings, three runs shy of the modern major league record.

Tapia hit the second inside-the-park slam in Toronto’s history — both of them at Fenway. This one came as part of a seven-running inning.

With two outs in the third, Tapia lifted a two-out fly ball to center against reliever Austin Davis.

Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion. Fans groaned when the ball landed on the warning track behind him.

Duran walked slowly toward the ball while left fielder Alex Verdugo raced over, slid to scoop it up and fired it toward the infield. The relay home wasn’t close to nabbing Tapia, who picked up speed when he realized Duran had lost the ball.

The 25-year-old Duran, in his second major league season, came into the game in a 2-for-30 slump.

The Blue Jays beat Baltimore 24-10 on June 26, 1978 for what had been the club scoring record. John Mayberry homered twice and drive in seven in that game after entering as a pinch-hitter.

The modern MLB record for runs in a game is 30, set by the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007. The all-time mark is 36 for the Chicago Colts against the Louisville Colonels in 1897.

Boston’s record for runs allowed came in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland on July 7, 1923.

Junior Felix had Toronto’s previous inside-the-park slam on June 2, 1989 in Boston against Bob Stanley.

Danny Jansen had two home runs, and Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández also connected for the Blue Jays, who entered the day with a two-game lead over the Red Sox for the AL’s final wild-card spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Rafael Devers injury: Alex Cora’s update isn’t promising

The Boston Red Sox may have lost more than their pride Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rafael Devers could be out for awhile. The hits appear to just keep coming for the Boston Red Sox. As if losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 28-5 at Fenway Park wasn’t enough, the team could be without the services of their star third baseman.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting Saturday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Devers is being replaced at third base by Jeter Downs versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 380 plate appearances this season, Devers has a .324 batting average with...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Castellanos boils over after Cubs beat Phillies 6-2 in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is being replaced in center field by George Springer versus Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford. In 261 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .279 batting average with a .708 OPS,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox acquire veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from Brewers and assign him to Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Saturday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Refsnyder is being replaced at designated hitter by Franchy Cordero versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 97 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .333 batting average with a .950 OPS,...
BOSTON, MA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy