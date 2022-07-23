ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Cosmic Veggies moves location

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
 4 days ago

ANACORTES — Cosmic Veggies got its start in farmers’ markets five years ago. Three years ago, the first physical store opened. As of July 3, the business has moved into a new location at 615 Commercial Avenue.

“I started realizing we were quickly outgrowing our space,” Elizabeth Thornlow, owner of Cosmic Veggies said. “We were busy, very busy.”

