Cosmic Veggies moves location

Growing up, one of my favorite things to do was go to the local drive-in theater with my family just off the Sprague exit in Spokane. My family was kinda poor, so going to a movie was a special experience. We would buy snacks at the store on the way because they were "expensive" and get there early to make sure we got a great spot. Getting there early was fun if you were a kid because you got to play with other kids while waiting for the movie to start. That theater actually had a playground on the side for kids before or in-between movies. Some of my best childhood memories were from there. Those were the days!

